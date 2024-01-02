The Changing Face of Office Work: Hot-Desking and the ‘Big Stay’

Every morning, a significant number of American office workers walk into a workspace that is increasingly devoid of personal items like custom coffee mugs and family photos; instead, they face a system known as hoteling or hot-desking. This approach, where employees no longer have assigned desks but rather occupy any available desk during their in-office days, is becoming the norm.

The Rise of Hot-Desking

According to data from the Gensler Research Institute, cited by The Wall Street Journal, the percentage of office workers without a dedicated desk has nearly doubled from 2020 to 2022, reaching 19%. This represents a significant shift in the workplace landscape, spurred largely by the global pandemic and the subsequent shift to remote work. Employers, keen on economizing on office space, which is often underutilized due to staff working remotely, have embraced this flexible arrangement.

Impact on the Workforce

While this change certainly saves costs for employers, it generates mixed reactions among employees. The sense of impermanence associated with not having a dedicated workspace can lead to feelings of inconvenience and insecurity. However, some workers have managed to retain their individual spaces, even throughout the COVID-19 shutdowns.

The Future of Office Work

Despite these challenges, the trend towards smaller, more flexible workspaces is expected to continue. Only 64% of office workers are regularly at their desks, and the new leader of Philadelphia’s Center City District suggests that the ecosystem of office work has fundamentally changed. A full return to pre-COVID norms seems unlikely. The transformation of office spaces and the ensuing debate about the value of previous office culture are emblematic of the broader changes in the world of work.

The so-called ‘Big Stay’ trend, characterized by employees settling into long-term positions after the ‘Great Resignation’ and ‘Great Reshuffle’ movements, is another facet of this new work scenario. Economic uncertainty, improved work conditions, and a stronger corporate commitment to employee-centric environments are seen as key drivers of this trend.