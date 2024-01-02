The Chamber Sets Stage for Networking and Growth with 2024 Event Lineup

In the wake of a new year, The Chamber is set to launch an extensive array of events for 2024, aiming to foster networking and business growth within the community. The schedule includes an eclectic mix of professional and social activities, ranging from regular meetups like the Business After Hour and Coffee Connections to educational initiatives such as Food for Thought dinner seminars and Estes Next seminars.

Year-Round Engagements

These monthly events are not the only instances where members can connect. The Chamber’s 5th Anniversary celebrations are scheduled for May, marking a significant milestone in its journey. Following the anniversary, a series of sporting and social events will take center stage, including a golf tournament, mini-golf, and a bowling competition replete with a costume contest. A community gumbo dinner will provide an opportunity for members to bond over shared meals and stories. The Chamber’s participation in the town’s Halloween event is another anticipated highlight.

Supporting Business Growth

As part of its commitment to encouraging business growth, The Chamber is also extending the Ready Set Grow grant. This initiative will provide $5,000 and mentorship to a budding business, offering a significant boost to its growth trajectory. Additionally, The Chamber will celebrate local female leaders through the Women of Impact event on March 7th, demonstrating its commitment to acknowledging and promoting diversity in leadership.

Community Involvement and Advocacy

Among its diverse initiatives, the Coolest Dog Competition stands out for its charitable intent. The event aims to support the Estes Park Pet Association and its educational efforts, reflecting The Chamber’s dedication to community involvement. Advocacy activities and workshops tailored to the needs of the business community are also on the agenda for 2024. The Chamber invites volunteers to join various event committees or assist with specific events, paving the way for a more inclusive environment. All inquiries can be directed to Colleen DePasquale.

Culmination with Gala and Awards

The year’s events will round off with the annual Gala and Chamber Awards, serving as a testament to the achievements and progress made over the year. The holiday season will offer a unique shopping experience through the Sip & Shop After Hours event, further fostering community spirit and local commerce. With such a comprehensive and engaging lineup, The Chamber seems poised for a vibrant and productive year in 2024.