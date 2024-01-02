The Catholic Church in America: A Decline in Numbers, Yet a Persistent Interest in Religious Life

In a significant shift over the past half-century, the Catholic Church in America has witnessed a drastic reduction in religious vocations. The number of Catholic sisters plummeted from nearly 179,000 in 1965 to an estimated 33,000 in 2021. Similarly, religious brothers and priests declined from about 35,000 to 14,000 over the same period. Yet, amidst this falling trend, a consistent interest from millennials and Generation Z in the religious life continues to surface, a choice considered countercultural in today’s American society.

The Changing Face of the Church

Since the 1970s, a decrease in the visibility of nuns and priests has been noted, partly due to some orders discarding their distinctive habits. This change has made the concept of religious life less familiar to younger generations. Consequently, vocation directors like Sister Jenny Wilson and Sister Maria Angeline Weiss have undertaken the responsibility of educating potential members about the fundamentals of religious life, highlighting elements such as prayer, spirituality, community, and mission.

The Numbers Behind the Calling

A 2020 survey conducted by the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA) in collaboration with the National Religious Vocation Conference revealed some intriguing findings. Between 2003 and 2015, over 3,500 individuals joined men’s and women’s religious institutes. The average age of these newcomers was 28, mirroring the average age of marriage in the U.S. The candidates often possess a Catholic education and a bachelor’s degree, pointing towards a well-educated demographic choosing the religious path.

Embracing Spiritual Journeys

The journey to join a religious community is far from a hasty decision. The discernment period often extends beyond two years before the aspirant takes the final vows. It signifies a conscious decision to embrace a Catholic identity and potentially a religious vocation. The candidates today reflect the diverse backgrounds of the U.S. Catholic population, illustrating the inclusivity within the community.

In the age of the internet, religious institutes have also adapted to the changing times. They have turned to online platforms and social media to interact with potential candidates. A Nun’s Life, an online ministry, utilizes digital media to demystify religious life and assist individuals in exploring their callings.