en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

The Catholic Church in America: A Decline in Numbers, Yet a Persistent Interest in Religious Life

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:33 pm EST
The Catholic Church in America: A Decline in Numbers, Yet a Persistent Interest in Religious Life

In a significant shift over the past half-century, the Catholic Church in America has witnessed a drastic reduction in religious vocations. The number of Catholic sisters plummeted from nearly 179,000 in 1965 to an estimated 33,000 in 2021. Similarly, religious brothers and priests declined from about 35,000 to 14,000 over the same period. Yet, amidst this falling trend, a consistent interest from millennials and Generation Z in the religious life continues to surface, a choice considered countercultural in today’s American society.

The Changing Face of the Church

Since the 1970s, a decrease in the visibility of nuns and priests has been noted, partly due to some orders discarding their distinctive habits. This change has made the concept of religious life less familiar to younger generations. Consequently, vocation directors like Sister Jenny Wilson and Sister Maria Angeline Weiss have undertaken the responsibility of educating potential members about the fundamentals of religious life, highlighting elements such as prayer, spirituality, community, and mission.

The Numbers Behind the Calling

A 2020 survey conducted by the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA) in collaboration with the National Religious Vocation Conference revealed some intriguing findings. Between 2003 and 2015, over 3,500 individuals joined men’s and women’s religious institutes. The average age of these newcomers was 28, mirroring the average age of marriage in the U.S. The candidates often possess a Catholic education and a bachelor’s degree, pointing towards a well-educated demographic choosing the religious path.

Embracing Spiritual Journeys

The journey to join a religious community is far from a hasty decision. The discernment period often extends beyond two years before the aspirant takes the final vows. It signifies a conscious decision to embrace a Catholic identity and potentially a religious vocation. The candidates today reflect the diverse backgrounds of the U.S. Catholic population, illustrating the inclusivity within the community.

In the age of the internet, religious institutes have also adapted to the changing times. They have turned to online platforms and social media to interact with potential candidates. A Nun’s Life, an online ministry, utilizes digital media to demystify religious life and assist individuals in exploring their callings.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tom Girardi Deemed Competent to Stand Trial Despite Dementia Diagnosis

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Same-Sex Kiss on New Year's Eve Broadcast Sparks Mixed Reactions

By Bijay Laxmi

Israel's Covert Beirut Strike Shrouded in Secrecy Leaves US Officials in the Dark

By Rizwan Shah

Memorial Service Announced for Fallen Spalding County Sergeant

By Waqas Arain

Service Dog Owner Faces Harrowing Confrontation at Target Store ...
@Social Issues · 2 mins
Service Dog Owner Faces Harrowing Confrontation at Target Store ...
heart comment 0
ESPN Apologizes for Inadvertent Broadcasting Mishap During Sugar Bowl Game

By Salman Khan

ESPN Apologizes for Inadvertent Broadcasting Mishap During Sugar Bowl Game
Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Child Sexual Exploitation

By Hadeel Hashem

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Child Sexual Exploitation
Westminster Woman’s Murder Trial Postponed Pending Competency Evaluation

By BNN Correspondents

Westminster Woman's Murder Trial Postponed Pending Competency Evaluation
Heat Plume and Canadian Storm System Threaten US Weather Stability

By Momen Zellmi

Heat Plume and Canadian Storm System Threaten US Weather Stability
Latest Headlines
World News
Breaking Barriers: Malawi's Fight for Increased Female Representation in Politics
10 seconds
Breaking Barriers: Malawi's Fight for Increased Female Representation in Politics
Thilo Kehrer Nears Loan Transfer to Monaco Amid Limited Playing Time at West Ham
57 seconds
Thilo Kehrer Nears Loan Transfer to Monaco Amid Limited Playing Time at West Ham
Debunking Myths Around Water Consumption: What You Need To Know
1 min
Debunking Myths Around Water Consumption: What You Need To Know
The Paradox of THC Vape Pens in Texas: Legal for Some, Illegal for Others
2 mins
The Paradox of THC Vape Pens in Texas: Legal for Some, Illegal for Others
ESPN Apologizes for Inadvertent Broadcasting Mishap During Sugar Bowl Game
3 mins
ESPN Apologizes for Inadvertent Broadcasting Mishap During Sugar Bowl Game
Declining Support for Biden Among Black and Latino Voters: Implications and Responses
4 mins
Declining Support for Biden Among Black and Latino Voters: Implications and Responses
Paramedic Chief Proposes Bylaw to Limit Roadside Memorials for First Responders' Mental Health
4 mins
Paramedic Chief Proposes Bylaw to Limit Roadside Memorials for First Responders' Mental Health
Chicago Sports in 2023: A Year of Turmoil
4 mins
Chicago Sports in 2023: A Year of Turmoil
Latina Democrats Prioritize Abortion Rights in 2024 Campaigns
5 mins
Latina Democrats Prioritize Abortion Rights in 2024 Campaigns
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
24 mins
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
4 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
4 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
4 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app