The Cannabist Company Announces New Leadership Structure: David Hart Appointed as CEO

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc., a front-runner in the U.S. cannabis industry, has announced significant changes in its leadership. David Hart, a veteran in healthcare investments and financial services, takes the helm as the new Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Nicholas Vita, the company’s co-founder, who steps down from the CEO role while continuing to serve on the Board of Directors. Jesse Channon, with a background in digital marketing and transformative technologies, ascends to the position of President.

A Shift in Leadership

David Hart, who joined The Cannabist Company in 2016 and previously served as the President and Chief Operating Officer, steps into the CEO role. Hart intends to sharpen the focus on the company’s balance sheet strength, wholesale expansion, and organic growth. Jesse Channon, who joined the company in December 2019 and was the Chief Commercial Officer, has been promoted to President.

The Legacy of Nicholas Vita

Replacing Nicholas Vita as CEO, David Hart inherits the legacy of a leader who has grown the company to over $500 million in annual revenue and expansion across 16 integrated markets in the U.S. since its inception in 2012. Vita, however, is not leaving the company entirely. He will continue to serve on the Board of Directors while shifting his focus to gene therapy research for ultrarare pediatric diseases.

The Cannabist Company: A Brief Overview

The Cannabist Company operates 125 facilities, including 94 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities. It is known for its high-quality cannabis products and services and owns brands like Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, and Classix. The company’s announcement also hinted at forward-looking statements about its management and operational plans, signaling potential risks and uncertainties.