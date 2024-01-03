The Cannabis Industry in 2023: A Year of Growth and Challenges

In 2023, the cannabis industry experienced a blend of growth and challenges, reflecting a pattern that has been seen over the previous years. Despite facing resistance from prohibitionists at federal, state, and local levels, the acceptance of cannabis continued to expand.

Political Developments and Public Support

This year, Marijuana Moment published lists highlighting the major developments in cannabis politics. These include the Biden administration’s suggestion to reclassify cannabis as a Schedule III drug and the expansion of Biden’s pardon program for cannabis-related convictions. Public support for cannabis legalization reached a 70%, a figure that includes a majority of Republican supporters. However, the industry still grappled with setbacks, such as unsuccessful reforms, including a cannabis banking bill and full legalization efforts.

State and Local Successes

At the state and local levels, there was more positivity with successful legalization in five states and territories and initiatives to simplify business operations and consumption of cannabis. MJBizDaily’s ‘most popular’ stories depicted various business struggles like plant diseases, regulatory issues over Delta-8 THC, and financial service challenges.

Scandals and Controversies

The Green Market Report’s list of scandals provided a glimpse into the darker side of the industry. One highlight was a fabricated interview with Cookies CEO Berner (Gilbert Milam), which was created using artificial intelligence and eventually removed after being exposed.

Outlook for 2024

Although there were difficulties, the outlook for the cannabis industry in 2024 remains hopeful. Expectations are high for continued expansion and more dynamic developments, with states like Florida and Pennsylvania predicted to legalize marijuana. The industry is also hopeful for tax relief with the potential rescheduling of marijuana to Schedule 3 of the Controlled Substances Act by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.