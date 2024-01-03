en English
Business

The Cannabis Industry in 2023: A Year of Growth and Challenges

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:00 pm EST
In 2023, the cannabis industry experienced a blend of growth and challenges, reflecting a pattern that has been seen over the previous years. Despite facing resistance from prohibitionists at federal, state, and local levels, the acceptance of cannabis continued to expand.

Political Developments and Public Support

This year, Marijuana Moment published lists highlighting the major developments in cannabis politics. These include the Biden administration’s suggestion to reclassify cannabis as a Schedule III drug and the expansion of Biden’s pardon program for cannabis-related convictions. Public support for cannabis legalization reached a 70%, a figure that includes a majority of Republican supporters. However, the industry still grappled with setbacks, such as unsuccessful reforms, including a cannabis banking bill and full legalization efforts.

State and Local Successes

At the state and local levels, there was more positivity with successful legalization in five states and territories and initiatives to simplify business operations and consumption of cannabis. MJBizDaily’s ‘most popular’ stories depicted various business struggles like plant diseases, regulatory issues over Delta-8 THC, and financial service challenges.

Scandals and Controversies

The Green Market Report’s list of scandals provided a glimpse into the darker side of the industry. One highlight was a fabricated interview with Cookies CEO Berner (Gilbert Milam), which was created using artificial intelligence and eventually removed after being exposed.

Outlook for 2024

Although there were difficulties, the outlook for the cannabis industry in 2024 remains hopeful. Expectations are high for continued expansion and more dynamic developments, with states like Florida and Pennsylvania predicted to legalize marijuana. The industry is also hopeful for tax relief with the potential rescheduling of marijuana to Schedule 3 of the Controlled Substances Act by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Business
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

