The Breakfast Club to Rock Bristol Motor Speedway Pre-Race Concert for Food City 500

BRISTOL, Tenn. (March 7, 2024) - Bristol Motor Speedway gears up for a nostalgic twist to its race weekend with an electrifying performance by America's favorite 1980s tribute band, The Breakfast Club, on March 17. This pre-race concert sets the stage for the adrenaline-pumping Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series race, promising fans an unforgettable blend of music and motorsports.

Back to the '80s: A Musical Prelude to the Race

The Breakfast Club, renowned for its spirited renditions of 1980s hits, promises to deliver a high-energy performance that will transport fans back in time. Covering iconic tracks from Duran Duran, The Cure, INXS, and more, the band's setlist reads like a who's who of the decade's musical legends. Scheduled from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on the infield near the start/finish line, this concert not only amps up the excitement for the race but also celebrates the enduring appeal of '80s music.

Revving Up for the Main Event

Following the concert, the stage will be set for the Food City 500, a cornerstone event in the NASCAR Cup Series. With an impressive lineup of drivers including Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, and Kyle Larson, the race is poised to be a highlight of the motorsports calendar. The Breakfast Club's performance serves as the perfect prelude, building anticipation among fans for the thrilling competition that lies ahead.

Experience and Access: How to Join the Festivities

Fans eager to secure a front-row experience for both the concert and the race can opt for the Pre-Race Infield Experience, priced at $110 for adults and $45 for children 12-and-under. Tickets for the Food City 500 and accompanying events are available through the Bristol Motor Speedway website or by contacting the BMS Ticket Sales Center. For a limited period, tickets can also be purchased at Food City stores, ensuring fans have multiple avenues to partake in the weekend's festivities.

As the countdown to the Food City 500 begins, Bristol Motor Speedway and The Breakfast Club are set to offer fans a unique blend of nostalgia, music, and high-speed action. This event not only celebrates the rich history of '80s music but also underscores the vibrant culture surrounding NASCAR racing. As fans gather at The Last Great Colosseum, the stage is set for a weekend that promises to be as memorable as the timeless hits of The Breakfast Club.