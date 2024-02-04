The Bird Man of Warren: A Teacher's Unique Approach to Birdwatching

Tom Myers, known to many as the Bird Man of Warren, takes his love for birdwatching beyond the serenity of nature's embrace. He has ingeniously married his passion with modern technology, creating a TikTok series that has charmed not only his elementary school students but also a broader audience. His series, dubbed 'Bird of the Week,' showcases the avian diversity of the Pacific Northwest, covering the states of Oregon, Washington, and California.

Education Meets Entertainment

Myers, a third and fourth-grade teacher at Skyline Elementary School in the Portland Public Schools system, has found a unique way to integrate his hobby into his teaching methodology. Every Monday morning, his eager students are presented with a new episode of his TikTok series. Each episode is a testament to Myers' weekend adventures, usually spent kayaking and birdwatching, where he captures footage of his latest avian discovery.

A Growing Flock of Followers

Myers' 'Bird of the Week' series has been running for over three years, and its popularity has grown far beyond the confines of his classroom. The series has attracted viewers from across the globe, particularly those with an interest in the birds of the Pacific Northwest. His creative approach to sharing his passion for birdwatching has set a high bar for educators and nature enthusiasts alike, reinforcing that learning can indeed be fun and engaging.

A Feathered Future

In the wake of his growing popularity, Myers' followers will likely be interested in the reopening of Eugene's Cascades Raptor Center. The center, which recently suffered heavy storm damage, has been a bastion for bird enthusiasts. With its imminent reopening, it may serve as a new source of inspiration for Myers and his 'Bird of the Week' series, promising more captivating content for his audience.