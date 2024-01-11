The Battery: A Decade of Fostering Connection and Philanthropy in San Francisco

On the bustling streets of San Francisco, nestled amidst the tech giants and start-ups, stands a beacon of social interaction and philanthropy. It is The Battery, a private social club that has thrived as a hub for diverse membership and charitable causes for a decade.

From a Candy Factory to a Social Nexus

Founded in 2013 by tech-entrepreneur couple Michael and Xochi Birch, The Battery was birthed with a vision to foster face-to-face connection in an increasingly digital world. Occupying a 58,000-square-foot, five-story building that was once a candy factory, the club now features a restaurant offering delectable California cuisine, multiple bars, event spaces, and an outdoor garden that provides stunning views of the iconic Transamerica Building.

Renowned designer Ken Fulk was instrumental in transforming the venue, masterfully blending traditional elements with avant-garde aesthetics while housing a continual rotation of contemporary art. The Battery’s charm isn’t just confined to its members. For the public, booking one of the 14 luxury hotel rooms within its structure grants access to the club’s amenities, making it a distinctive destination for socializing, cultural events, and community engagement in the city.

Philanthropy at its Core

At the heart of The Battery is its philanthropic arm, Battery Powered, which has raised an impressive sum of over $31 million for various nonprofits. The club’s mission of encouraging collective giving to address societal issues has resonated deeply with its membership base, promoting involvement even among those who historically have felt barriers to philanthropy. The Battery’s unique model of integrating social connection with charitable endeavors has, thus, been a success, marking an evolution in how social clubs operate.