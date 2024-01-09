‘The Bachelor’ Joey Graziadei’s Final Three: A Closer Look at Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, and Rachel Nance

As the heart-throbbing drama of ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 unfolds, Joey Graziadei has zeroed in on his final three suitors: Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, and Rachel Nance. From overcoming personal health battles to traversing global cultures, each of these contestants brings a unique narrative and connection to Joey.

Daisy Kent: A TikTok Star with a Resilient Spirit

From Minnesota, Daisy now calls San Diego home. Daisy isn’t just another contestant; she’s a woman of resilience who has grappled with Meniere’s disease, a debilitating inner ear disorder. Despite these hurdles, she’s amassed a considerable TikTok following, and professionally, she thrives as an account executive at the mortgage software company Jungo.

Kelsey Anderson: A Cultured New Orleanian with Global Roots

Kelsey, a New Orleans native, is a woman of the world. Her formative years were spent in Germany on a U.S. military base, gifting her an international outlook. As a junior project manager, she balances her career with her love for exploring the cultural offerings of her city.

Rachel Nance: An ICU Nurse with a Rich Hawaiian Heritage

Rachel, an ICU nurse from Honolulu, brings a sense of groundedness to the trio. Proud of her Hawaiian heritage, she seeks a partner who resonates with her culture and values. Her profession speaks volumes about her dedication and compassion.

Joey Graziadei, the Bachelor at the center of these women’s affection, is on a quest for a partner who is more than just a pretty face. His idea of a perfect match is someone adventurous, loving, and full of personality, emphasizing the importance of a deep connection. As he shared on ‘The Bachelor Happy Hour’ podcast in August 2023, Joey is hopeful about finding a true companion on the show, someone who is ready to take on life’s adventures with him.