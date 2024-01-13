en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

The Angelic Discourse: Rev. Kyle Rodgers’ Perspective on Celestial Beings

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:53 am EST
The Angelic Discourse: Rev. Kyle Rodgers’ Perspective on Celestial Beings

Rev. Kyle Rodgers, leading the congregation at St. Andrew Cumberland Presbyterian Church, has embarked on a sermon series that sheds light on angels – their purpose, their nature, and their role in the divine scheme. According to Rodgers, these celestial beings, often cloaked in mystery, exist not to be worshipped, but to comfort, protect, and defend humans, while worshipping and praising God.

Angels: Eternal Beings of Comfort and Protection

In his enlightening sermons, Rodgers paints a vivid picture of angels as eternal entities distinct from God. With millions of them in existence, they are powerful, yet loving, and filled with emotions. Their primary role, as Rodgers underscores, is to raise ceaseless praise to God. He also alluded to their crucial role in the end times, where they will accompany Jesus on his triumphant return.

From Gridiron to Pulpit: Rodgers’ Journey

Originally from Fort Lauderdale, Rodgers is no stranger to discipline and commitment. A former football offensive lineman, he turned down a scholarship to Liberty University to pursue a divine calling. He earned his degree from Bible Baptist College and has since served in various pastoral roles in Pueblo and Odessa. He also served as a team pastor for sports teams and a chaplain for public services, demonstrating his dedication to community service.

A Pastor with a Personal Touch

Today, Rodgers, along with his wife Brandy and Grif Jones, leads a congregation of around 50 members at St. Andrew Cumberland Presbyterian Church. His teachings, centered on Biblical truths, resonate with his listeners, earning him their trust and appreciation. A local community member, Rick Gasser, especially lauds Rodgers for his kindness, trustworthiness, and availability. Rodgers, undeterred by the size of his congregation, is set to embark on a new sermon series on spiritual discipline, continuing to inspire those who tune in to his teachings.

0
United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
6 seconds ago
Choctaw Alumnus Roger Amerman: From Marvel's Echo to Whitman College
Whitman College has welcomed back Roger Amerman, a proud Choctaw and member of the Class of 1981, in the prestigious position of O’Donnell Visiting Educator in Global Studies for Spring 2024. Amerman has been making waves recently with his unique blend of traditional craft and contemporary storytelling. He contributed as a beadwork consultant to Marvel’s
Choctaw Alumnus Roger Amerman: From Marvel's Echo to Whitman College
Nintendo Restocks amiibo Figures; Speculations Rise Around Nintendo Switch 2
3 mins ago
Nintendo Restocks amiibo Figures; Speculations Rise Around Nintendo Switch 2
Polestar Reaffirms Commitment to Apple's CarPlay Amid Strengthening Google Ties
3 mins ago
Polestar Reaffirms Commitment to Apple's CarPlay Amid Strengthening Google Ties
The Big Shift in Football's Coaching Landscape: Saban Retires, DeBoer Steps In
20 seconds ago
The Big Shift in Football's Coaching Landscape: Saban Retires, DeBoer Steps In
Unveiling the Future of Health and Wellness: Highlights from CES 2024
57 seconds ago
Unveiling the Future of Health and Wellness: Highlights from CES 2024
Automotive Industry Weekly Roundup: 'Frankencar 2024', Porsche 911 GT3, Dodge's Transition, and VinFast at CES 2024
2 mins ago
Automotive Industry Weekly Roundup: 'Frankencar 2024', Porsche 911 GT3, Dodge's Transition, and VinFast at CES 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
The Big Shift in Football's Coaching Landscape: Saban Retires, DeBoer Steps In
20 seconds
The Big Shift in Football's Coaching Landscape: Saban Retires, DeBoer Steps In
Former NWSL Star Joins Arsenal, Citing Fans' Support as Key Influence
34 seconds
Former NWSL Star Joins Arsenal, Citing Fans' Support as Key Influence
China's Asian Cup Kickoff Marred by Corruption Scandal and Disappointing Draw
42 seconds
China's Asian Cup Kickoff Marred by Corruption Scandal and Disappointing Draw
DeRUCCI T11 Pro Smart Mattress: Revolutionizing Sleep with AI
50 seconds
DeRUCCI T11 Pro Smart Mattress: Revolutionizing Sleep with AI
Greg Valentine Reveals Origins of 'The Hammer' Nickname and His Ownership of It
56 seconds
Greg Valentine Reveals Origins of 'The Hammer' Nickname and His Ownership of It
Unveiling the Future of Health and Wellness: Highlights from CES 2024
57 seconds
Unveiling the Future of Health and Wellness: Highlights from CES 2024
Rising Stars to Watch at the 2024 Australian Open: Arthur Cazaux and More
3 mins
Rising Stars to Watch at the 2024 Australian Open: Arthur Cazaux and More
Christina Applegate: Candidly Navigating Life and Career with Multiple Sclerosis
3 mins
Christina Applegate: Candidly Navigating Life and Career with Multiple Sclerosis
Newcastle United Announces Miley as Replacement for Injured Joelinton
3 mins
Newcastle United Announces Miley as Replacement for Injured Joelinton
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app