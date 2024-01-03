The American Vacation Dilemma: Why 768 Million Vacation Days Went Unused

In an eye-opening survey, the U.S. Travel Association uncovered that Americans are not utilizing a significant portion of their vacation days. A staggering 768 million days were left untouched in 2019 alone. This worrying trend is being attributed to corporate practices and policies that indirectly discourage employees from taking time off.

Traditional Versus ‘Unlimited’ Vacation Policies

Traditional vacation policies typically allocate a set number of days off for employees. Some workers make full use of these days, while others do not. The reasons for this vary, but often include workplace culture and expectations that subtly deter employees from taking time off. A newer trend is the introduction of ‘unlimited’ vacation policies. Marketed as a perk by some companies, these policies have ironically led to employees taking even fewer days off.

The Pressure to Stay Accessible

‘Unlimited’ vacation policies often lack clarity, leading to confusion and guilt among employees about taking time off. This is especially true in the era of remote work, where the line between work and leisure has blurred. The unspoken expectation is that employees should remain accessible even while on vacation. This results in a constant pressure to work, a fear of judgment for taking vacations, and concerns about the impact of one’s absence on work coverage and personal value to the company.

Enforced Minimum Vacation: A Potential Solution

Experts suggest that a minimum enforced vacation policy may be more effective in ensuring employees take necessary time off. This could lead to better preservation of employee health, higher retention rates, and more recognition of team member potential. Cook County’s new Paid Leave Ordinance, effective December 31, 2023, is a step in this direction. The ordinance, which replaces the Cook County Earned Sick Leave Ordinance, mandates employers to provide 40 hours of paid leave that can be used for any reason during a 12-month period. It applies to most employees working in Cook County, including domestic workers.