The American Dream Fades: Rising Mortgage Rates and the Housing Affordability Crisis

The American dream of homeownership seems to be fading into the realm of myths and legends, as soaring home prices and increasing mortgage rates make it increasingly difficult for average Americans to purchase a home. The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated this situation, with the real estate market witnessing a significant surge in home prices during the pandemic.

From Affordability to Crisis

In 2023, mortgage rates more than doubled, following a pandemic-fueled buying boom that sent home prices to unprecedented heights, leading to a housing affordability crisis. The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes have further tightened the grip on the housing market, causing a shortage of homes and pushing the dream of homeownership further away for many. This year, the affordability crisis was gravely worse than during the peak of the housing bubble in 2006.

Affected Lives and Struggles

Many individuals, even those with high-paying jobs, are finding homeownership an unattainable goal in cities like Los Angeles and Seattle. In the face of the high cost of living, some are being forced to relocate to more affordable areas like New Orleans and Tallahassee. Others, like Emily Blake, are surviving paycheck to paycheck, unable to move out of rent-controlled apartments, making homeownership seem like an impossibility.

The Future of the Housing Market

With the soaring interest rates softening what has been a boom period, 2023 proved to be an interesting year for the U.S. housing market. Renters are feeling the pinch of inflation and rising costs, being priced out of the housing market and settling for long-term renting. The housing market is entering a period of stagnancy, with homeowners expected to rent out their homes rather than put them up for sale. The national averages of 30-year and 15-year fixed mortgage APRs currently sit at 7.00 and 6.34, respectively, with a slight drop projected in the future. However, significant improvements in affordability aren’t expected until the latter half of 2024.

Overall, the American dream of homeownership is increasingly becoming a distant reverie for many due to the rise in mortgage rates and soaring home prices. While potential interest rate cuts and lower house prices in some locations may present new opportunities in 2024, the high costs associated with homeownership, compounded by the economic impacts of the pandemic, have turned homeownership from a feasible goal into a pipe dream for a growing number of people in the United States.