The Allegheny Mountain Tunnel: The Longest in Pennsylvania

Spanning a staggering 6,070 feet, the Allegheny Mountain Tunnel holds the title for the lengthiest tunnel in Pennsylvania. Constructed back in 1939, this tunnel is a pivotal component of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, also known as Interstate 76. It ensures a smooth flow of traffic with two lanes designated for each direction.

A Historical Perspective

Initially, the Allegheny Mountain Tunnel was engineered to accommodate both eastbound and westbound lanes within a single portal. However, as traffic burgeoned, a need for an additional portal was felt. In 1965, recognizing this need, an extra portal was constructed to better manage the increased volume of vehicles.

Before the reign of the Allegheny Mountain Tunnel, the longest tunnel in the state was the Sideling Hill tunnel, boasting a length of 1.28 miles. However, the Sideling Hill tunnel was retired in 1968, when the turnpike was rerouted, thus passing the baton to the Allegheny Mountain Tunnel.

The Planned Replacement that Never Happened

In 2014, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission unveiled plans to replace the Allegheny Mountain Tunnel. However, in a surprising turn of events in 2020, the commission decided against the replacement. Instead, the plan was altered to construct a new road to the south of the tunnel, leaving the Allegheny Mountain Tunnel standing as the longest in the state.

Other Notable Tunnels

While the Allegheny Mountain Tunnel often takes center stage due to its impressive length, the Pennsylvania Turnpike hosts a number of other notable tunnels. These include the Tuscarora Mountain Tunnel, Blue Mountain Tunnel, Kittatinny Mountain Tunnel, and the Lehigh Tunnel on the northeast extension. Each one of these tunnels contributes to the intricate network of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, facilitating the safe and efficient movement of traffic across the state.