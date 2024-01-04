en English
The $375,000 Waterfront Property With a Catch: No Sleeping Allowed

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
The real estate market has always been a fertile ground for enticing opportunities and surprising catches. A recent listing of a waterfront property worth $375,000, located in an attractive area, has caught the attention of many. However, the property comes with an unusual caveat—it is not suitable for sleeping. This restriction poses a unique challenge to potential buyers who may have to reassess their plans for this waterfront property.

Wide Range of Waterfront Properties

From Tifton, GA to various Florida counties, the real estate market is teeming with waterfront properties. With an average listing price of $341,250 and an average price per acre of $36,536, these properties range from cozy lakeside cottages to luxurious waterfront estates, complete with boat docks, swimming pools, and outdoor entertainment areas. The properties are tucked away in different cities and the landscape varies from the quiet tranquility of ponds and creeks to the majestic spectacle of waterfalls.

Minnesota and Wisconsin’s Lake Homes and Cabins

In Minnesota and western Wisconsin, thousands of lake homes and cabins are up for sale. Local real estate specialists are well-equipped to aid potential buyers in their search for the ideal lake property or cabin. The Twin Cities metro area is also host to a variety of properties, including townhouses, condos, and commercial spaces.

Washington State’s Unique Waterfront Homes

Washington state presents a mix of waterfront homes, each boasting unique features. From a serene 4.3 acre lot with 175ft of Bayfront to a stunning waterfront residence with a 40 foot dock, these homes vary in size, setting, and design. Some even offer extravagant features like a private pond, a large kitchen, and a gated driveway. However, potential buyers must be wary of the limitations and conditions associated with these properties.

Under $400,000 Lakefront Homes in Central Florida

Central Florida offers a selection of lakefront homes under $400,000. Prospective buyers can request more information on these listings and even register for a free account to receive alerts when new properties become available. Experienced real estate professionals are on standby to assist those looking to buy or sell a lakefront property.

A diversity of waterfront properties, from vacant lots to developed parcels, is available across Michigan counties. Properties listed in New England, Gilmanton Iron Works, Goose Pond Brook, Nippo Lake, and the Barrington community offer a range of acreage, river and lake frontage, and potential for development or renovation. However, the $375,000 waterfront property poses a unique challenge with its sleeping restriction, adding an intriguing twist to this otherwise attractive real estate opportunity.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

