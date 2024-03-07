Thatcher Shultz's Nightlife Empire Thrives Post-Pandemic, Unveils New NYC Hotspot

It's a testament to resilience and innovation in New York's cutthroat nightlife scene. Thatcher Shultz, renowned for his unique and immersive bar and restaurant concepts, has not only weathered the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic but is on the brink of expanding his empire with the opening of Music for a While at the Selina Hotel Chelsea on March 8. Amid a backdrop of industry turmoil, Shultz's establishments, known for their distinctive experiences and engaging atmospheres, stand as beacons of success and growth.

Surviving the Pandemic

When COVID-19 shuttered doors across the globe, New York's vibrant nightlife was not spared. Yet, Shultz's venues emerged relatively unscathed, a rarity in an era that saw nearly 90,000 U.S. restaurants close permanently. Shultz attributes his survival to a combination of strategic lease negotiations during the pandemic's peak and an innate ability to adapt to changing consumer behaviors. His approach was not just about survival but about seizing opportunities to innovate and expand.

The Shultz Formula

At the core of Shultz's success is his knack for creating spaces that offer more than just a night out. From the speakeasy vibes of The Garrett West to the vibrant energy of Make Believe, each venue is meticulously designed to provide an 'experience'—whether through high-end lighting, sound, or unique thematic elements like Music for a While's costume and listening bar concept. This emphasis on quality and uniqueness, coupled with Shultz's diverse business interests, has allowed him to navigate the notoriously difficult margins of the nightlife industry.