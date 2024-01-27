Thailand and U.S. Reaffirm Treaty Alliance, Plan for Enhanced Partnerships

The Thai Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Srettha Thavisin, recently welcomed the U.S. National Security Advisor, Honorable Jake Sullivan, at the Government House in Thailand. This visit was followed by a bilateral meeting held by Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, with Sullivan. The meetings underpinned the enduring treaty alliance between the United States and Thailand, an alliance grounded on shared principles such as democracy, human rights, and human security.

Enhancing Partnerships

Discussions during the meetings revolved around fortifying partnerships in multiple sectors including defense, cybersecurity, clean energy, and trade. Both parties emphasized their dedication to the long-standing treaty alliance, focusing on shared values and mutual benefits. They deliberated on methods to amplify cooperation in defense and security, cyber and emerging tech, clean energy transition, and promoting more trade and investment.

Addressing Regional Security

The regional security landscape, including the ongoing situations in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Myanmar, were also scrutinized. The Thai side brought attention to its humanitarian efforts in Myanmar, aligning with the ASEAN's 5-point consensus. The exchange of views on these matters was aimed at fostering a better understanding and coordination in dealing with these critical issues.

Strengthening Strategic Alliance

Both parties expressed a strong desire to augment their strategic alliance and partnership. This intent was reflected in plans for more high-level engagements and the upcoming Strategic and Defense Dialogue in Bangkok. The reiteration of these commitments underscores the importance both nations place on their alliance, with an optimistic outlook towards future collaborations.