en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

TGI Fridays Shuts Down Six Locations in Massachusetts, Optimistic About Future

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:17 pm EST
TGI Fridays Shuts Down Six Locations in Massachusetts, Optimistic About Future

In an unexpected turn of events, TGI Fridays, the popular American restaurant chain, has announced the shuttering of six underperforming locations in Massachusetts. The affected locations include Dedham, Danvers, Mansfield, Seekonk, North Attleboro, and Marlborough, along with one restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island. This move is part of the company’s broader initiative to revitalize the brand and concentrate its efforts on long-term growth.

Revitalizing the Brand

In an industry overflowing with competition, TGI Fridays has chosen to take a strategic leap towards brand rejuvenation. Weldon Spangler, CEO of TGI Fridays, has expressed his optimism regarding the company’s future, emphasizing the potential for innovation that lies ahead. Despite the restaurant closures, the brand continues to operate in other Massachusetts locations, including Boston, Braintree, and Methuen, demonstrating its determination to maintain a significant presence in the state.

A Glimmer of Hope Amid Closures

As part of its corporate restructuring, TGI Fridays is offering over 1,000 transfer opportunities to more than 80% of the employees affected by the closures, providing a glimmer of hope in an otherwise challenging situation. Furthermore, the company has sold eight of its previously corporate-owned restaurants in the Northeast to its former CEO, Ray Blanchette, injecting a new lease of life into these establishments.

The Last Stand in MetroWest and Greater Milford

The closure of the Marlborough location marked the end of TGI Fridays’ presence in the MetroWest and Greater Milford area. This follows the closure and subsequent demolition of a Framingham location in 2021, which has since been replaced by a vibrant new shopping plaza. Meanwhile, a Milford TGI Friday’s site has been sold and is in the process of being repositioned as part of a marketplace, marking a significant shift for the local dining landscape.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
14 seconds ago
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Announces Webcast and Illuccix Approval
Biopharmaceutical company, Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, has announced an upcoming webcast for interested parties. The webcast, once aired, will be available on demand on the Telix website, providing an easily accessible platform for those unable to attend the live broadcast. Engaging with Telix Management The company has also opened the doors for
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Announces Webcast and Illuccix Approval
Texas's High Employee Burnout Rate: A Deep Dive
3 mins ago
Texas's High Employee Burnout Rate: A Deep Dive
Unveiling the Six Secrets of High-Performing Airlines
3 mins ago
Unveiling the Six Secrets of High-Performing Airlines
Telenor Microfinance Bank: Set to Transform Pakistan's Financial Landscape
39 seconds ago
Telenor Microfinance Bank: Set to Transform Pakistan's Financial Landscape
Miami-Dade County Condo Sales Dip While Average Prices Inch Up
2 mins ago
Miami-Dade County Condo Sales Dip While Average Prices Inch Up
Stevanato Group to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins ago
Stevanato Group to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Latest Headlines
World News
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Announces Webcast and Illuccix Approval
14 seconds
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Announces Webcast and Illuccix Approval
Richmond Boys Basketball Team Remains Undefeated, Sets High Hopes for the Season
48 seconds
Richmond Boys Basketball Team Remains Undefeated, Sets High Hopes for the Season
Sindh High Court Issues Notices over Contempt of Court Application
57 seconds
Sindh High Court Issues Notices over Contempt of Court Application
Ludvig Aberg: A Meteoric Rise in Professional Golf
1 min
Ludvig Aberg: A Meteoric Rise in Professional Golf
WWE Ratings Soar with The Rock's Surprise Appearance: What's Next for WWE?
2 mins
WWE Ratings Soar with The Rock's Surprise Appearance: What's Next for WWE?
Max Verstappen Downplays Rivalry with Perez, Praises Norris and Piastri, and Looks Forward to 2024 Season
2 mins
Max Verstappen Downplays Rivalry with Perez, Praises Norris and Piastri, and Looks Forward to 2024 Season
Whoopi Goldberg Endorses Chris Christie Over Trump on The View
2 mins
Whoopi Goldberg Endorses Chris Christie Over Trump on The View
Broadway Star Aaron Lazar Opens Up About ALS Battle
2 mins
Broadway Star Aaron Lazar Opens Up About ALS Battle
Texas's High Employee Burnout Rate: A Deep Dive
3 mins
Texas's High Employee Burnout Rate: A Deep Dive
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
54 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app