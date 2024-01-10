en English
Business

TG Therapeutics’ Multiple Sclerosis Drug Briumvi Surpasses Sales Expectations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:21 am EST
TG Therapeutics, the pharmaceutical company known for its innovative medical solutions, reported robust sales in the December quarter for its multiple sclerosis drug, Briumvi. The sales figured at approximately $40 million in the U.S., effortlessly outpacing analysts’ expectations of $35.7 million globally. Following the announcement, the company’s share price witnessed a promising surge of over 5% in early trading.

Impressive Performance and Future Prospects

The powerful performance of Briumvi, a drug approved for treating relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, is not just confined to the United States. The therapeutic solution has also been granted approval in Europe, expanding its reach and potential market. Looking at the entire year, TG Therapeutics projects U.S. sales to hit a total of $89 million. This forecast comfortably surpasses analysts’ estimates of global sales reaching $209.2 million.

Briumvi’s Prospects in the Coming Year

Looking ahead into the next year, the company anticipates Briumvi’s sales to be in the range of $220 million and $260 million. This aligns with the current forecasts which hover around $240.3 million. The company’s projection includes an expected $41 million to $46 million in U.S. sales for the first quarter. Meanwhile, analysts are predicting $49.1 million in first-quarter sales, inclusive of European revenue.

Stock Recovery and Future Outlook

TGTX, the stock symbol for TG Therapeutics, has been on a significant recovery trail. The stock has risen by a remarkable 225% since its low point in October. Currently, it holds a strong Relative Strength Rating of 97, suggesting it is outperforming 97% of all stocks in terms of 12-month performance. This upswing in the stock is a reflection of the company’s robust financial performance and an optimistic outlook for the future.

Briumvi’s impressive performance, coupled with TG Therapeutics’ plans for its expansion into new indications and use as a subcutaneous injection, sets a positive tone for the company’s prospects. TG Therapeutics is also commencing clinical trials for Briumvi in additional autoimmune diseases apart from MS, further expanding its potential impact.

Business Europe United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

