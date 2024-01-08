en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

TexasEDConnection Wraps Up Economic Trade Mission to Japan and Taiwan

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:48 pm EST
TexasEDConnection Wraps Up Economic Trade Mission to Japan and Taiwan

The Texas Economic Development Connection (TexasEDConnection) recently marked the successful completion of a 12-day economic development trade mission to Japan and Taiwan. The mission, steered from late November to early December, aimed to highlight Texas as a preeminent global business hub.

Setting the Stage for Global Partnerships

With its roots in Frisco, Texas, TexasEDConnection orchestrated meetings in the Tokyo metro region and conducted a comprehensive tour of Taiwan’s Taipei metro area. The primary objective was to foster international collaborations, stimulate trade expansion, and instigate foreign direct investment in Texas. The delegation, steered by ‘Super’ Dave Quinn of Day One Experts and Carole Tam of TAC Brokerage & Consulting, also integrated representatives from various Economic Development Corporations (EDCs) such as Kilgore, Marshall, Fairview, and Melissa.

Engaging Industry Leaders and Innovators

The delegation connected with industry leaders, government representatives, and innovators, paving the way for future partnerships that could potentially enhance prosperity within Texas communities. The mission, sponsored by entities such as Sulphur Springs Hopkins County EDC and Schulz Trade Law, accentuated the robust infrastructure, business-friendly climate, and diverse workforce that characterize Texas.

Enhancing Texas’ Global Economic Standing

TexasEDConnection, an amalgamation of corporate real estate professionals, economic developers, and service-based business owners, continues its relentless pursuit of elevating Texas’ economic stature on the global platform. The team tirelessly works towards establishing sustainable and mutually beneficial international relationships. The mission’s success signifies a significant step towards this goal.

0
Business International Relations United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
1Komma5 Enters Dutch Market with Zonduurzaam Acquisition
In a significant move, Hamburg-based cleantech company, 1Komma5, has marked its entry into the Dutch market by acquiring Zonduurzaam, a leading provider of solar and energy storage solutions in the Netherlands. The acquisition is poised to strengthen 1Komma5’s European footprint, enabling the company to extend its comprehensive suite of products and software to millions of
1Komma5 Enters Dutch Market with Zonduurzaam Acquisition
New Delhi Hotels Set for a Lucrative 2024 in Wedding Business Following Successful 2023
7 mins ago
New Delhi Hotels Set for a Lucrative 2024 in Wedding Business Following Successful 2023
US Tax Filing Season for 2023 Begins on January 29: What You Need to Know
7 mins ago
US Tax Filing Season for 2023 Begins on January 29: What You Need to Know
Blackstone Group Unveils BXPE Fund, Targets Wealthy Individual Investors
6 mins ago
Blackstone Group Unveils BXPE Fund, Targets Wealthy Individual Investors
Russian Billionaire Rybolovlev Accuses Sotheby’s of Artwork Overpricing
6 mins ago
Russian Billionaire Rybolovlev Accuses Sotheby’s of Artwork Overpricing
Australia's Top Superannuation Funds Shift Investment Strategy Amid Market Volatility
6 mins ago
Australia's Top Superannuation Funds Shift Investment Strategy Amid Market Volatility
Latest Headlines
World News
Michigan Wolverines' Storied Fight Song 'The Victors' Resounds at National Championship
12 seconds
Michigan Wolverines' Storied Fight Song 'The Victors' Resounds at National Championship
Wyoming Legislature Prepares for 2024 Budget Session with Key Bills Filed
39 seconds
Wyoming Legislature Prepares for 2024 Budget Session with Key Bills Filed
Dialogue on Disability: Igniting Conversations on Inclusivity
1 min
Dialogue on Disability: Igniting Conversations on Inclusivity
Bottled Water Contains Quarter Million Nanoplastics per Liter, Study Reveals
1 min
Bottled Water Contains Quarter Million Nanoplastics per Liter, Study Reveals
Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
2 mins
Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
Ames Welcomes First Baby of 2024: An Unexpected New Year's Day Surprise
2 mins
Ames Welcomes First Baby of 2024: An Unexpected New Year's Day Surprise
Robert Kelbie Mingles with Celebrities at Recent Event
2 mins
Robert Kelbie Mingles with Celebrities at Recent Event
From South Carolina to France: A Memorial Bottle's Unexpected Journey
2 mins
From South Carolina to France: A Memorial Bottle's Unexpected Journey
Mourning Mother's Memorial Bottle Found in France, Echoes a Tale of Tragedy and Hope
2 mins
Mourning Mother's Memorial Bottle Found in France, Echoes a Tale of Tragedy and Hope
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
3 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
9 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
11 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
12 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
12 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
12 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app