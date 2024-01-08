TexasEDConnection Wraps Up Economic Trade Mission to Japan and Taiwan

The Texas Economic Development Connection (TexasEDConnection) recently marked the successful completion of a 12-day economic development trade mission to Japan and Taiwan. The mission, steered from late November to early December, aimed to highlight Texas as a preeminent global business hub.

Setting the Stage for Global Partnerships

With its roots in Frisco, Texas, TexasEDConnection orchestrated meetings in the Tokyo metro region and conducted a comprehensive tour of Taiwan’s Taipei metro area. The primary objective was to foster international collaborations, stimulate trade expansion, and instigate foreign direct investment in Texas. The delegation, steered by ‘Super’ Dave Quinn of Day One Experts and Carole Tam of TAC Brokerage & Consulting, also integrated representatives from various Economic Development Corporations (EDCs) such as Kilgore, Marshall, Fairview, and Melissa.

Engaging Industry Leaders and Innovators

The delegation connected with industry leaders, government representatives, and innovators, paving the way for future partnerships that could potentially enhance prosperity within Texas communities. The mission, sponsored by entities such as Sulphur Springs Hopkins County EDC and Schulz Trade Law, accentuated the robust infrastructure, business-friendly climate, and diverse workforce that characterize Texas.

Enhancing Texas’ Global Economic Standing

TexasEDConnection, an amalgamation of corporate real estate professionals, economic developers, and service-based business owners, continues its relentless pursuit of elevating Texas’ economic stature on the global platform. The team tirelessly works towards establishing sustainable and mutually beneficial international relationships. The mission’s success signifies a significant step towards this goal.