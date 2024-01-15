Texas to Honor Lost Battalion with Highway Designation

In a stirring tribute to the valor and sacrifices of the Lost Battalion, a segment of U.S. 380 spanning from Decatur to Jacksboro in Texas will henceforth bear the title of the "Lost Battalion Memorial Highway". The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is set to host a designation ceremony at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Weatherford College Wise County, where the highway's new name will be officially unveiled.

A Historic Salute

Leading the event will be key speakers including State Representative Lynn Stucky, State Senator Tan Parker, and Wise County Judge J.D. Clark. This historic naming of the highway is the successful outcome of House Bill 3099, which was authored by Stucky and Representative David Spiller, and championed by Parker in the Texas Senate.

The Collective Effort

Expressing his gratitude, Stucky acknowledged the significant role played by local historical societies, the Lost Battalion Association, elected officials, veterans, and private donors. Their collective support and contributions towards the signage made this tribute possible. Parker, reflecting on the significance of the designation, emphasized that it serves as a dual function. Not only does it act as a tribute, but it also stands as a daily reminder of the sacrifices made for the freedom and prosperity we enjoy today.

An Open Invitation

The designation ceremony will be held in the first-floor lecture hall of Weatherford College Wise County, and is open to the public. This invitation extends to all who wish to be part of this momentous event, honoring the memory of the Lost Battalion and reflecting on the enduring impact of their sacrifice.