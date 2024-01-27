Border Security Clash: Texas Challenges DHS Claims with Deadline Ultimatum

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been issued a stern ultimatum by the state of Texas: present concrete evidence of land ownership claims along the U.S.-Mexico border by February 15, or face the consequences. This demand was triggered by a growing dispute over the federal government's assertions and actions that appear to challenge Texas's border security measures.

Unraveling the Dispute

Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, is standing firm against the Biden Administration's request to cease border security efforts at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass and hand over the land to the DHS. After the Texas Military Department took over the park to reinforce security, DHS shot back with a demand for Texas to yield. Instead of complying, Paxton is challenging the DHS to prove its ownership claims over Shelby Park.

This ongoing conflict underscores the heated debate over border security between Texas and the federal government. The state is now demanding official documentation to support DHS's claims. This includes plat maps, deeds, and proof of authorization to erect infrastructure that could impede border security.

State Versus Federal

The Texas National Guard and state troopers continue to block Border Patrol agents from accessing Shelby Park, despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that vacated a lower court's decision. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has defended these actions, suggesting that President Biden has been neglecting to enforce immigration laws.

In the face of this defiance, the DHS sent a letter demanding that immigration officers be granted access to the park. Rather than yielding, the Texas Military Department, led by Maj Gen Thomas Suelzer, indicated its intention to restore any barriers destroyed by federal agents and to prevent the establishment of migrant processing centers in the areas they've secured.

Texas Holds its Ground

Adding to the chorus of Texas voices, U.S. Rep Chip Roy and former deputy assistant secretary Jeremy Carl voiced their support for the state's stand. Roy suggested that Texas should disregard the Supreme Court's ruling. In a bold move, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has initiated a lawsuit against the Biden administration, arguing that Border Patrol agents illegally damaged state property when they cut through concertina wire along the Rio Grande to aid migrants crossing the border unlawfully.