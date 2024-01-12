Texas Symposium Shapes Future Leaders in Emergency Response

The 16th annual Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) Leadership Development Symposium unfolded in San Marcos, Texas, from January 8-10. This event, focused on nurturing leadership abilities within the emergency response community, attracted approximately 1,374 participants from 133 counties and 318 cities, mainly hailing from Texas. With a diverse array of learning opportunities on leadership, the symposium served as a significant platform for leadership development, particularly for fire service professionals.

Diverse Perspectives on Public Service Leadership

Presenters at the symposium came from a broad spectrum of professional backgrounds, including academia, corporate leadership, military veterans, and entrepreneurship. They brought a rich diversity of perspectives on public service leadership, contributing to an enriching learning environment. Major topics of discussion spanned first responder wellness, leading a multi-generational workforce, the impact of communication and culture on decision-making, and strategies for team development.

Notable Keynote Speakers

The symposium featured an impressive lineup of keynote speakers. Among them were Darryl Strawberry, Brigadier General (Ret.) Patrick R. Michaelis, Jessica Buchanan, and Christian “Boo” Boucousis, accompanied by local fire chiefs and firefighters. Their collective wisdom and insights added to the robust educational milieu of the symposium.

Filling a Gap in Leadership Training

The symposium is unique in its focus and mission. It addresses a crucial need for leadership training among emergency responders that isn’t adequately covered by other educational opportunities. Recognized as a vital event for the state of Texas, it is dedicated to creating better, more effective leaders in public service. The symposium is free for Texas first responders, an added incentive that underscores its commitment to the community.

As the symposium concluded, participants looked forward to the next event, scheduled for January 20-22, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. Undoubtedly, it will continue to offer vital learning and networking opportunities, contributing to the growth and development of leaders in the emergency response community.