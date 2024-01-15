Texas State University Shuts Down Campuses Amid Severe Winter Weather Forecast

The Texas State University has announced an unscheduled closure of its San Marcos and Round Rock campuses on January 16th, prompted by the forecast of potentially hazardous winter weather conditions. Despite no additional winter precipitation being expected in Hays and Williamson County, the university's Safety & Emergency Communications have raised concerns about a dramatic drop in temperatures, which could plummet to dangerously low levels from Monday night through Wednesday morning.

Impact on Academic Schedule

Consequently, all classes scheduled for January 16th have been called off, and faculty have been explicitly instructed not to move classes online. This move aims to ensure that students aren't disadvantaged due to unpredictable weather conditions, potentially leading to power and network outages.

Operations and Services During Closure

Despite the closure, the university has made arrangements to support resident students. On-campus dining halls will operate on weekend hours, providing essential sustenance to those living on campus. Resident hall front desks will remain open from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Resident Assistants will stay on-call, ready to assist students as needed.

Suspension of Other Services

However, some services will be suspended due to the closure. The Bobcat Shuttle service, a lifeline for many students for transportation around the campus, will not operate. Additionally, the Alkek Library and the Student Recreation Center, popular hubs for study and leisure, will be closed.

Future Updates

Updates regarding the university's operations for January 17th will be communicated via TXSTATE Alert texts and emails sent out to the university community. The university administration encourages students, faculty, and staff to stay updated through these official channels and make safety their primary concern during this period of inclement weather.