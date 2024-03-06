Texas State University and Hays County Sheriff to Revive RAD Self-Defense Classes Amid Rising Assaults

In an effort to combat a significant rise in reported rapes, Texas State University Police Department (UPD) and the Hays County Sheriff's Office have announced plans to reintroduce Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) classes to the public before the end of 2024. This initiative aims to provide comprehensive self-defense training amidst increasing concerns over personal safety.

Reintroduction of RAD Classes

According to UPD Sgt. Rodrigo Manzanares, the decision to restart RAD courses, which were previously replaced by Krav Maga self-defense classes in 2012 due to budget and attendance issues, comes in response to a 135% increase in rape reports from 2021 to 2022. The RAD program, known for its focus on awareness, risk avoidance, and physical defense strategies, is seen as a critical component in enhancing community safety. The university and sheriff's department are making efforts to certify officers as RAD instructors, aiming to have the program up and running by the fall of 2024.

Expanding Access and Inclusivity

The Hays County Sheriff's Department is also taking significant steps to ensure the program's accessibility to a broader audience. By planning to offer RAD courses at various locations throughout Hays County and making them free for women aged 13 and older, they hope to maximize participation. Despite initial hesitations, there's potential for expanding the program to include classes for men and senior citizens, depending on community interest and demand.

Addressing Concerns and Looking Forward

While the reintroduction of RAD classes has been largely welcomed, some, like Makena Burns of Students Against Violence (SAV), caution that such programs should not be seen as the sole solution to preventing sexual assaults. They emphasize the importance of a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of violence without inadvertently placing the burden of prevention on potential victims. As the community prepares for the return of RAD training, the conversation continues on how best to create a safer environment for all.