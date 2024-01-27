Texas Southern Tigers Triumph Over Alabama A&M Bulldogs in SWAC Basketball Game

In a thrilling display of basketball prowess, the Texas Southern Tigers cemented an 85-69 triumph over Alabama A&M Bulldogs in a Southwestern Athletic Conference match. The Tigers' victory was underscored by exceptional performances from key players. Deon Stroud, with his 21 points and five rebounds, undeniably stood out, driving the Tigers to elevate their season record to 6-12 overall and 4-3 in conference play.

Key Players Make Their Mark

In addition to Stroud's commendable performance, PJ Henry and Grayson Carter also chipped in significantly to the Tigers' success. Henry demonstrated a strong shooting performance, scoring 14 points that included both field goals and free throws. Carter, on the other hand, exhibited his accuracy by going perfect from the free-throw line and contributing 11 points to the Tigers' score.

Bulldogs' Valiant Effort

Despite the Bulldogs' loss, their players put forth a valiant effort. Leading scorer Chad Moodie put up a commendable 16 points, while Omari Peek-Green contributed 13 points. Eric Lee also made his presence felt with eight points and a pair of steals. Their performances underscored the Bulldogs' determination to turn around a season that currently stands at 3-16 overall and 2-4 in conference play.

Looking Ahead

As the Tigers celebrate their victory, they also set their sights on an upcoming match against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. The Wildcats, led by key players Dhashon Dyson and Jakobi Heady, have been performing well with a home record of 6-1 and rank fourth in the SWAC in rebounding. This match will mark the first time these teams face off in conference play this season, making it an eagerly anticipated game for both teams and their fans.