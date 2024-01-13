en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Texas Restaurant Owner Provides Shelter and Warmth Amidst Upcoming Cold Snap

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:40 pm EST
Texas Restaurant Owner Provides Shelter and Warmth Amidst Upcoming Cold Snap

Jafar “Jeff” Hajjar, the proprietor of Fuzzy’s Pizza in Katy, Texas, has announced a compassionate initiative in anticipation of the upcoming cold snap. He plans to convert the dining room of his restaurant into a temporary shelter from Sunday to Tuesday, offering those affected by the harsh weather conditions a warm place to stay and sleep. This decision marks Hajjar’s empathetic response to the February Freeze of 2021, a devastating event that resulted in fatalities due to extreme cold.

Remembrance of a Tragic Time

Recalling the traumatic experiences of people during the 2021 freeze, Hajjar is determined to prevent a recurrence of such tragedies. The grim memories of elderly deaths and families succumbing to carbon monoxide poisoning from running cars in garages serve as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of severe weather conditions. Hajjar vividly recalled his own challenges during the previous freeze, including difficulties in finding heat and the absence of cell service, describing it as a ‘horrible time’ he wishes no one else to endure.

Fuzzy’s Pizza: A Haven During the Freeze

In addition to providing shelter, guests at Fuzzy’s Pizza will receive complimentary pizza before bedtime, turning a time of potential crisis into an occasion for community gathering. This unorthodox approach to weathering the storm has garnered positive reactions on social media, with users applauding Hajjar’s community spirit and proactive approach.

A Call for Collective Action

Hajjar hopes that his actions will inspire other businesses to offer similar support during extreme weather events. His decision underscores the crucial role that local businesses can play in community resilience, particularly in times of emergency. As Texans brace for the cold snap, the warm glow of community spirit, as embodied by Fuzzy’s Pizza, offers a beacon of hope amidst the chill.

0
Social Issues United States Weather
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Social Issues

See more
36 mins ago
Hope Haven Warms Chatham-Kent as Peel Council Addresses 911 Misuse
As the mercury dips below freezing, Chatham-Kent’s Employment & Social Services has underscored the crucial role of Hope Haven as a warming centre. Designed to provide shelter from the bitter cold, Hope Haven operates as a haven from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. when temperatures are forecasted to remain below minus 5 degrees Celsius for
Hope Haven Warms Chatham-Kent as Peel Council Addresses 911 Misuse
Tech Giants Amazon and Cloudflare Under Fire for Controversial Employee Terminations
2 hours ago
Tech Giants Amazon and Cloudflare Under Fire for Controversial Employee Terminations
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
3 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Hastings Academy Takes Bold Steps to Combat Persistent Absenteeism
43 mins ago
Hastings Academy Takes Bold Steps to Combat Persistent Absenteeism
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Becomes Internet Meme After Visit to Salt Bae's Steakhouse
2 hours ago
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Becomes Internet Meme After Visit to Salt Bae's Steakhouse
Congress Embarks on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Protesting Against 'Age of Injustice' Under Modi's Regime
2 hours ago
Congress Embarks on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Protesting Against 'Age of Injustice' Under Modi's Regime
Latest Headlines
World News
Massive Attack Reaffirms Boycott of Israel, Donates Profits to Gaza and West Bank
54 seconds
Massive Attack Reaffirms Boycott of Israel, Donates Profits to Gaza and West Bank
The IRS Collects Over $520 Million in Unpaid Taxes amid Political Opposition
1 min
The IRS Collects Over $520 Million in Unpaid Taxes amid Political Opposition
Walker County Primaries: A Battle for Key Local Offices and Propositions
1 min
Walker County Primaries: A Battle for Key Local Offices and Propositions
Leinster Chairman Criticizes GPA's High Spending, Calls for Enhanced Accountability
1 min
Leinster Chairman Criticizes GPA's High Spending, Calls for Enhanced Accountability
Anna Podojil: From Indian Hill Graduate to Professional Soccer Player
2 mins
Anna Podojil: From Indian Hill Graduate to Professional Soccer Player
Stewart Cink's Mixed Feelings About the PGA Tour's New Model
2 mins
Stewart Cink's Mixed Feelings About the PGA Tour's New Model
AI vs Human Coaches: An Experiment with ChatGPT for the 2024 Boston Marathon
2 mins
AI vs Human Coaches: An Experiment with ChatGPT for the 2024 Boston Marathon
Belal Muhammad Faces Backlash over Comment; Jim Miller in UFC 300 Spotlight
2 mins
Belal Muhammad Faces Backlash over Comment; Jim Miller in UFC 300 Spotlight
Transformative Development and Technology Adoption Underline Progress in Andhra Pradesh
2 mins
Transformative Development and Technology Adoption Underline Progress in Andhra Pradesh
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
15 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app