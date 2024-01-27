Texas Rangers Spearheads All-Star Legacy Project for Senter Park Revamp

In collaboration with the Arlington community and Major League Baseball (MLB) charities, the Texas Rangers have initiated the All-Star Legacy Project, a significant endeavor aimed at renovating Senter Park, a historical site located just three miles from Globe Life Field. The project was launched with a groundbreaking ceremony, graced by the presence of Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, representatives from MLB charities, and the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

Comprehensive Renovation of Senter Park

The All-Star Legacy Project is designed to give Senter Park a comprehensive makeover, complete with new synthetic turf on two fields, improved dugouts, fencing, shaded bleachers, and a new scoreboard. The renovation also includes plans for expanded parking facilities to cater to an increased number of visitors. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovated park is scheduled to coincide with the upcoming All-Star Week.

Corey Seager Batting Cages: A Standout Feature

A standout feature of the renovation is the Corey Seager Batting Cages, funded by the Texas Rangers' shortstop and his wife. This addition is part of Seager's commitment to community development, and the batting cages will be equipped with interior lighting and a hardcover structure, offering youth the opportunity to hone their skills.

MLB's All-Star Legacy Project: A Long-Standing Initiative

The All-Star Legacy Project is part of a 28-year-long MLB initiative that has contributed over $100 million to community and national charity partners. More than just revamping the baseball fields, the project aims to provide accessible and superior facilities for youth development. The renovation of Senter Park, expected to be completed by July 1, will further solidify the bond between the Rangers and the Arlington community while creating a revitalized space for baseball enthusiasts.