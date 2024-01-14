en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Texas Proposition to Consider Gold and Silver as Legal Tender

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:40 pm EST
Texas Proposition to Consider Gold and Silver as Legal Tender

When Republican voters in Texas step into the polling booth for the primary election this March, they will encounter a proposition with potentially far-reaching financial ramifications. This proposition, in essence, asks whether the state government should enable gold and silver to be used as legal tender. Although the proposition is scant on specifics, it does propose that the Texas State Comptroller’s office be granted the authority to manage public access to gold and silver via the Texas Bullion Depository.

A Groundbreaking Proposition

The Texas Bullion Depository, operational since 2018, may soon play a pivotal role in this unfolding financial narrative. If passed, this proposition could signify a major shift towards allowing the public to leverage precious metals as a hedge against inflation. Furthermore, it may also provide an alternative to the emerging trend of central bank digital currencies. However, the proposition’s brevity leaves many questions unanswered, and its full implications remain unclear.

Political Precedents

The proposition does not stand in isolation. Texas has a history of using Republican primary votes to instigate significant legal changes. Should this proposition follow suit, Texas could become a trailblazer in legitimizing precious metals as a viable form of currency.

A Broader Perspective

This proposition is not just a matter of local interest. The issue of using gold and silver as legal tender has garnered attention beyond Texas. As the global financial landscape continues to evolve, several states are considering similar measures. More details on this emerging trend can be found in an article on Schiff Gold’s website.

0
Business Economy United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
8 seconds ago
Dialog Group Berhad: The Influence of Shareholders on a Prominent KLSE-listed Company
Dialog Group Berhad, a significant player in the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange, is experiencing a remarkable influence due to its unique shareholder composition. Approximately 46% of its stakes are held by institutional investors, a fact that speaks volumes about the company’s potential. This significant shareholding by institutions, owing to their financial prowess and research capabilities,
Dialog Group Berhad: The Influence of Shareholders on a Prominent KLSE-listed Company
Regenx Tech Corp. to Host Investor Webinar on Module One Progress and Future Plans
7 mins ago
Regenx Tech Corp. to Host Investor Webinar on Module One Progress and Future Plans
A Week of Ups and Downs: The UK Insurance Sector's Stock Market Performance
9 mins ago
A Week of Ups and Downs: The UK Insurance Sector's Stock Market Performance
Indian Government Retains Export Restrictions on Key Commodities Amid Rising Inflation
59 seconds ago
Indian Government Retains Export Restrictions on Key Commodities Amid Rising Inflation
FreeWheel's 'Designing a Better Ad Pod' Study: Optimizing Ad Breaks for Better Viewer Experience and Brand Impact
1 min ago
FreeWheel's 'Designing a Better Ad Pod' Study: Optimizing Ad Breaks for Better Viewer Experience and Brand Impact
The Rise and Fall of VanMoof X3: A Cautionary Tale in the Tech Industry
4 mins ago
The Rise and Fall of VanMoof X3: A Cautionary Tale in the Tech Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Browns' Playoff Dreams End; Owusu-Koramoah Shines in Defeat
31 seconds
Browns' Playoff Dreams End; Owusu-Koramoah Shines in Defeat
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
32 seconds
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
Champions Rise and Records Fall at the 2024 BCIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament
36 seconds
Champions Rise and Records Fall at the 2024 BCIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
50 seconds
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
1 min
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
1 min
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
1 min
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
High School Wrestlers Showcase Skills at Eastern States Classic
2 mins
High School Wrestlers Showcase Skills at Eastern States Classic
Rick Pitino Unveils Deep Disdain for Losing After St. John's Defeat
2 mins
Rick Pitino Unveils Deep Disdain for Losing After St. John's Defeat
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app