Texas Property Tax Reform: Substantial Savings for Homeowners

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Texas Property Tax Reform: Substantial Savings for Homeowners

Homeowners in Texas stand to save substantial sums following the implementation of a new law that introduces significant property tax changes. The state’s $18 billion property tax relief package increases the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000 of a home’s assessed value. This translates to an average saving of $1,200 for the typical homeowner and up to $1,400 for those aged 65 and over or with disabilities.

Tax Relief and Homeowner Exemptions

Under the new law, homeowners who already enjoy a homestead exemption will benefit automatically from these changes. Others are urged to apply for the exemption, with the necessary forms available on their county’s appraisal district website. For newcomers, the exemption can be backdated two years after moving into the home. These changes are expected to stimulate significant economic relief for Texas homeowners, many of whom have been stung by rising property prices.

Appraisal Cap and Savings

In addition to the modified homestead exemption, Texas has implemented a three-year cap on appraisal increases for non-homestead properties. Increases cannot exceed 20 percent for properties valued at $5 million or less. This measure is projected to save property owners thousands of dollars, mitigating some of the financial pressure associated with property investment and ownership.

Property Values and Future Measures

In Harris County, property values witnessed a significant hike in 2023, with residential properties up by 16% and commercial properties by 21%. These increases underscore the critical importance of the new tax relief measures. As 2024 unfolds, homeowners are advised to consult their local appraisal district website for further information on property taxes and potential future measures.

United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

