Texas Pastor Highlights Cross as Proof of God's Unfailing Love for Humanity

In a profound reminder of faith's cornerstone, Rev. Jeremiah Johnston, a Texas pastor and apologetics leader at Prestonwood Baptist Church, underscores the significance of the cross in Christianity. Speaking to Fox News Digital, Johnston, also the founder of the Christian Thinkers Society, draws on biblical teachings to assert that the cross serves as undeniable evidence of God's boundless love for mankind, a theme resonating deeply 40 years after Lee Greenwood's patriotic anthem, 'God Bless the USA'.

Unpacking the Message of the Cross

Johnston elucidates the concept of 'excruciating love', explaining how the term, rooted in the Latin word for 'cross', encapsulates the profound suffering and sacrifice embodied by Jesus Christ. By willingly enduring the torment of crucifixion, Christ demonstrated a love so vast and unconditional that it transcends human comprehension. This act, Johnston emphasizes, is not just a historical event but a present-day testament to God's ongoing affection and commitment towards humanity, challenging Christians to reject any notion of entitlement to divine favor.

The Cross: A Symbol of Hope and Redemption

Referencing Romans 5:8, Johnston delves into the theological depths of the cross, presenting it as a symbol of hope and assurance for believers. He argues that Christ's death is not merely a past sacrifice but a perpetual proof of God's love, actively affirming His grace and mercy towards us in the current age. This perspective invites a deeper understanding of faith, encouraging individuals to find solace and strength in the knowledge of God's unwavering love, especially during the Lenten season's reflective period.

Living in the Light of Christ's Love

Johnston's message culminates in a call to action for believers to embody the hope and love exemplified by Jesus. By engaging deeply with Scripture and fostering a personal relationship with Christ, individuals can experience the transformative power of hope that does not disappoint. This spiritual journey, grounded in the objective reality of Jesus's sacrifice, offers a pathway to overcoming despair and finding true fulfillment in God's eternal love.

As Rev. Jeremiah Johnston's insights reverberate beyond the walls of Prestonwood Baptist Church, they serve not only as a theological affirmation but as a beacon of hope for all seeking to navigate the complexities of modern life with faith as their guide.