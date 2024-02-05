Texas' Orange County Receives $31M for Major Drainage Project

In a significant stride towards resilience, the Orange County Drainage District (OCDD) in Texas is gearing up to undertake its largest drainage project yet, underpinned by a funding injection of $31 million. The project, which is part of a broader initiative by the Texas General Land Office, is aimed at bolstering defenses against natural disasters across the state.

Commendable Initiative by the Texas General Land Office

The Texas General Land Office has earmarked a whopping $1.1 billion from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant Mitigation funds. The funds are allocated to heighten disaster resilience across ten Texan counties. The OCDD, whose jurisdiction includes managing over 600 miles of earthen ditches, will channel its funds to the Tiger Creek Stormwater Detention Project.

Tiger Creek: The Focal Point

Tiger Creek, a significant natural drainage feature in Western Orange County, covering areas like Vidor, is the spotlight of this project. The OCDD has procured about 600 acres from the Texas General Land Office, of which 450-500 acres will be utilized to establish a detention pond with a pump station. The primary aim is to pump out water ahead of potential rain events, thus furnishing significant drainage benefits to the region.

Project Execution and Anticipated Impact

The project will embark on an extensive journey involving a detailed schedule, design, and an expansive environmental permitting process that includes various federal and state agencies. While the detention pond will not avert all flooding, especially during extreme weather conditions like hurricanes, it's anticipated to play a pivotal role in flood mitigation. The OCDD will shoulder a substantial portion of the work, with contractors likely employed for specialized tasks such as constructing the pump station. The funding granted to Orange County is part of the $122 million set aside for improvements in streets, drainage, and sewer systems across the chosen counties.