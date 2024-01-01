Texas Nonprofit Challenges Traditional Higher Education Path

In the heart of Texas, a quiet revolution is brewing. Aléshah Brown, a young San Antonian, is part of this movement, questioning the value of college and the stress associated with it even before reaching high school. Her beacon of hope came in the form of a website created by the Make It Movement, a nonprofit organization that’s challenging the traditional notions of higher education.

The Genesis of the Make It Movement

The Make It Movement, an independent initiative, was founded by Roy Spence, a renowned advertising executive known for slogans including ‘Don’t Mess With Texas.’ Spence’s vision was to provide Central Texas students with a comprehensive view of their futures, helping them understand that the journey of education doesn’t necessarily need to end at college.

The Make It Movement’s Mission

The movement aims to show students the wide array of career options available to them, along with potential earnings associated with each path, rather than promoting college as the sole path to success. It provides an interactive tool for students to explore careers based on their personal preferences and values. With over 80,000 students already utilizing its resources, the Make It Movement plans to expand its footprint on a national scale.

Questioning the Value of Higher Education

This initiative underscores a broader crisis in higher education. Confidence in the value of a college degree is dwindling. From 2016 to 2021, high school graduates’ direct enrollment in college decreased from 70% to 62%. Costs of college education have doubled over the past 40 years, contributing to this growing skepticism. More than half of Americans now question whether a college degree is worth the expense. However, it’s worth noting that college and university degrees can still provide a significant return on investment in terms of annual income, although the percentages vary based on race and gender.

An Unconventional Path to Success

In an era where the worth of a college degree is under scrutiny, the Make It Movement is offering an alternative perspective. It’s encouraging students like Aléshah Brown to break free from the conventional path and explore their futures without the stress of conforming to societal norms. The success of this initiative will inevitably have far-reaching implications for the future of education and career choices in America.