Military

Texas Military Contractor Adopts Second Dog from Overseas, Challenges U.S. Military Adoption Rules

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:10 pm EST
Texas Military Contractor Adopts Second Dog from Overseas, Challenges U.S. Military Adoption Rules

Evan Barney, an El Paso military contractor, has defied the odds by successfully bringing home two dogs he befriended during his overseas deployments. His recent adoption of Erba, a creature he met while serving in Erbil, Iraq, follows his previous adoption of Tripod, a three-legged dog he encountered in Syria. These adoptions, despite the U.S. Military’s General Order Number One, which expressly prohibits military personnel from adopting local animals during service, have raised questions about the emotional support animals can offer to service members.

Overcoming Obstacles to Unite with Pets

The journey to bring Erba and Tripod back to the United States was neither straightforward nor inexpensive. However, Barney was determined to reunite with these animals, who had offered him companionship and comfort during his demanding overseas stints. Aiding in this process, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) International’s Patriot Pets program provided invaluable support. The program’s objective is to help service members reunite with the animals they have bonded with during their deployment.

SPCA International’s Efforts in Reuniting Pets and Service Members

To date, SPCA International’s Patriot Pets program has facilitated the reunion of over 1,200 animals with their service member friends. These reunions represent not just the triumph of human-animal bonds over logistical and legal hurdles but also underscore the profound emotional support these animals provide to military personnel.

Barney Advocates for Reconsideration of Military’s Adoption Rules

Barney’s case has spotlighted the U.S. Military’s General Order Number One, which restricts service members from caring for or adopting local domestic or wild animals while in service. Barney, however, believes that this rule should be reevaluated. According to him, the animals they encounter are often in good health, and the bonds they form with service members are unique and special. He asserts that these relationships can provide emotional support, which is invaluable in the challenging circumstances that military personnel often find themselves in.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

