en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Texas Man’s Ordeal Highlights Consumer Trust Issues with Third-Party Sellers on Walmart

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:51 pm EST
Texas Man’s Ordeal Highlights Consumer Trust Issues with Third-Party Sellers on Walmart

A Texas resident, Michael Morrison, found himself ensnared in a vexing ordeal after ordering a Nintendo Switch as a Christmas gift for his daughter from Walmart’s online platform. The e-commerce giant allows third-party vendors to list products, a feature that became the root of Morrison’s predicament. He ordered the console towards the end of 2023, only to be met with delivery problems. Although Morrison received a notification that a shipping label was created, the item mysteriously never arrived. When he decided to cancel the order, Walmart promptly credited him $355, but the saga was far from over.

The Third-Party Seller Issue

The third-party vendor in question had a low rating of 2.5 out of 5, which Morrison believes should have served as a red flag. His experience underscores the importance of buyer diligence and the necessity of scrutinizing seller ratings and feedback when making online purchases. After cancelling his initial order, Morrison received an incorrect item in mid-December, which he inadvertently signed for without verifying the contents. Walmart facilitated a refund for this incorrect delivery, yet this incident only amplified the growing concerns around consumer trust in third-party sellers on major retail platforms.

The Broader Consumer Trust Issue

Walmart hosts approximately 100,000 third-party sellers, all of whom are purportedly subjected to approval and performance reviews. However, Morrison’s experience calls into question the efficacy of these measures and the level of trust that consumers should place in them. A similar degree of caution is advised when ordering from third-party sellers on Amazon, as not all orders are fulfilled directly by the retail behemoth. To assuage customer concerns, Walmart has established policies such as a 48-hour response time for seller customer concerns and a ‘Marketplace Promise’.

Resolution and Aftermath

Although the seller’s current status remains unknown, customers are no longer able to order from this particular vendor. Walmart has since stepped in to resolve the issue, refunding Morrison’s money, a move that followed closely on the heels of the situation gaining media attention. An employee from Walmart’s Online Grocery and Delivery Team managed to address Morrison’s concerns, assuring him of a refund within seven business days. While this incident has found its resolution, it serves as a stark reminder of the challenges that can arise when dealing with third-party sellers on large online retail platforms.

0
Business United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Bowling Green Assembly Plant Suspends Tours Amidst Major Manufacturing Advancements
General Motors has announced a temporary suspension of public tours at the Bowling Green Assembly Plant, a celebrated production site for luxury sports cars such as the Corvette. The suspension, effective from February 5, marks a pause in a popular attraction that drew in 30,000 visitors the previous year. Pause for Progress While the specifics
Bowling Green Assembly Plant Suspends Tours Amidst Major Manufacturing Advancements
U.S. State Department Supports Pioneering Subsea Cable Project between Chile and Australia
10 mins ago
U.S. State Department Supports Pioneering Subsea Cable Project between Chile and Australia
Aurora City Council Approves New Downtown Parking Study Amid Major Changes
10 mins ago
Aurora City Council Approves New Downtown Parking Study Amid Major Changes
Texas to Receive $70 Million for Hydrogen Fueling Stations; Houston Selected for Clean Hydrogen Hub
4 mins ago
Texas to Receive $70 Million for Hydrogen Fueling Stations; Houston Selected for Clean Hydrogen Hub
Apple Nominates Dr. Wanda Austin to Its Board of Directors: A Strategic Move for Innovation and Diversity
6 mins ago
Apple Nominates Dr. Wanda Austin to Its Board of Directors: A Strategic Move for Innovation and Diversity
Illinois Launches $5 Million B2B Local Chambers Grant Program for Pandemic Recovery
7 mins ago
Illinois Launches $5 Million B2B Local Chambers Grant Program for Pandemic Recovery
Latest Headlines
World News
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
2 mins
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
2 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
2 mins
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
3 mins
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
4 mins
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
4 mins
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
5 mins
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
5 mins
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
6 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app