en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Texas Man Sues Walmart Over Defective Tire, Demands $100 Million or Lifetime Shopping

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:12 am EST
Texas Man Sues Walmart Over Defective Tire, Demands $100 Million or Lifetime Shopping

A Texas man has filed a lawsuit against Walmart, seeking either $100 million in damages or a lifetime of free shopping. The lawsuit is a result of an alleged defective tire purchased from Walmart, which the man claims caused a severe accident.

The Origin of the Lawsuit

The man, hailing from Waskom, Texas, purchased a tire from Walmart, which he claims was defective. After having the tire installed at a Walmart Auto Care Center, it ruptured while he was driving. This caused his vehicle to spin uncontrollably and collide with the median. The plaintiff asserts that the accident resulted in considerable damages to his vehicle and severe personal injuries.

Accusations Against Walmart

The plaintiff accuses Walmart of negligence. He states that they sold him a defective tire and failed to install it properly. The man is demanding compensation for his medical expenses, vehicle repairs, and pain and suffering. In addition to this, he seeks either the monetary damages of $100 million or lifetime unlimited shopping at Walmart.

Implications of the Case

The case raises crucial questions about product liability and consumer safety. It puts the responsibilities of retailers under the spotlight to ensure the products they sell and services they provide meet safety standards. This lawsuit is not the first time Walmart has faced such claims. The company was previously sued by the same plaintiff for alleged civil rights violations based on race/color and false pretense of shoplifting. However, the 2021 complaint was dismissed for failing to serve Walmart properly and having no merit, according to a Walmart spokesperson.

This case serves as a reminder that retailers, large or small, bear the responsibility for the safety and quality of the products they sell. The outcome of this lawsuit could set a precedent for future cases involving product liability and consumer safety.

0
Business Law United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
33 seconds ago
The Candy Man's Bitter Controversy: Kingdom of Sweets Under Investigation
Chase ‘Candy Man’ Manders, the man who gave London its sugar rush with his Kingdom of Sweets empire, is now under the spotlight, not for his confectionery delights, but for a sour controversy. Manders, along with his brother-in-law Charles Hart, is currently under investigation for allegedly missing 4.5 million in business rates. Yet, the duo,
The Candy Man's Bitter Controversy: Kingdom of Sweets Under Investigation
Comstock Resources Experiences Notable Trading Session; Stock Price Rises
5 mins ago
Comstock Resources Experiences Notable Trading Session; Stock Price Rises
EOG Resources Witnesses 0.93% Uptick Amid Overweight Consensus Recommendation
5 mins ago
EOG Resources Witnesses 0.93% Uptick Amid Overweight Consensus Recommendation
Stock Market Resilience: Five Stocks to Watch in 2024
1 min ago
Stock Market Resilience: Five Stocks to Watch in 2024
Tax Season 2024: IRS Urges Comprehensive Income Reporting
2 mins ago
Tax Season 2024: IRS Urges Comprehensive Income Reporting
Synchrony Financial: A Detailed Analysis of Recent Performance and Future Outlook
4 mins ago
Synchrony Financial: A Detailed Analysis of Recent Performance and Future Outlook
Latest Headlines
World News
Bali Belly: A Growing Concern Amid Bali's Rising Popularity
9 seconds
Bali Belly: A Growing Concern Amid Bali's Rising Popularity
Caitlin Viray Joins Farm Fresh Foxies, Gears Up for 2024 PVL Season
21 seconds
Caitlin Viray Joins Farm Fresh Foxies, Gears Up for 2024 PVL Season
Rangers FC Embarks on a Winter Training Camp: A Stride Towards the Second Half of the Season
38 seconds
Rangers FC Embarks on a Winter Training Camp: A Stride Towards the Second Half of the Season
Keir Starmer's Transformation: From Protest to Power
40 seconds
Keir Starmer's Transformation: From Protest to Power
Administrative Shake-Up in Naches: Key Officials Depart Without Explanation
1 min
Administrative Shake-Up in Naches: Key Officials Depart Without Explanation
Keir Starmer: A Pragmatic Realist Prepared to Lead Britain
2 mins
Keir Starmer: A Pragmatic Realist Prepared to Lead Britain
Twins Kenyah and Kyah Anderson: A Remarkable Roadside Birth
3 mins
Twins Kenyah and Kyah Anderson: A Remarkable Roadside Birth
Boulder Editorial Board Advocates for Civic Engagement through City Boards and Commissions
3 mins
Boulder Editorial Board Advocates for Civic Engagement through City Boards and Commissions
Cook Medical Re-introduces Hydrophilic Selective Catheter After 2016 Recall
3 mins
Cook Medical Re-introduces Hydrophilic Selective Catheter After 2016 Recall
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 hour
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
10 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app