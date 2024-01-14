en English
Business

Texas Man Sues Walmart for $100 Million Over Wrongful Accusation, Also Demands Lifetime Free Shopping

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:06 pm EST
In a notable legal battle, Texas resident Roderick Jackson has launched a $100 million lawsuit against retail giant Walmart. The lawsuit is an outcome of an incident in March 2021, where Jackson was unjustly accused of shoplifting a $35 item. Jackson’s claim isn’t limited to a monetary settlement; he is also demanding ‘unlimited free lifetime shopping’ at any Walmart location, which stands as an alternative compensation.

Allegations of False Accusation and Mistreatment

The lawsuit alleges Walmart of false imprisonment, negligence, gross negligence, and malicious prosecution. Jackson’s ordeal began when he was handcuffed, detained, and subjected to humiliation by the store’s loss prevention officers. They accused him of theft based on a mistaken assumption that he had not paid for the item. However, Jackson presented a receipt, proving his purchase, puncturing the store’s ill-founded suspicions.

The Lawsuit’s Implications and Walmart’s Response

Jackson’s legal representative asserts that his client has suffered significant emotional and psychological damage following the incident. The lawsuit argues that Walmart’s practices concerning loss prevention and theft suspicion handling are flawed and have resulted in Jackson’s distress. This is not Jackson’s first legal confrontation with Walmart regarding this incident. He filed a similar lawsuit in 2021, which was dismissed on September 29, 2021, due to incorrect service to Walmart.

Walmart, on its part, has yet to react to the latest lawsuit. Previously, the retail giant issued a statement underlining its stand against discrimination of any kind, affirming its intention to actively defend against these claims. With the lawsuit serving as a potential precedent for similar cases, the outcome will be closely watched by retailers and consumers alike.

