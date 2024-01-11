en English
Texas Man Files $100M Lawsuits Against Walmart Over Discrimination Allegations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:27 pm EST
Texas Man Files $100M Lawsuits Against Walmart Over Discrimination Allegations

Imagine walking into a Walmart store, only to be wrongfully accused of shoplifting. Such was the case for Roderick Jackson, a Texas resident who has since filed two pro se lawsuits against the retail giant, seeking either $100 million in damages or unlimited free shopping for life. These lawsuits stem from an incident that occurred in March 2021 at a Walmart store in Omaha, Nebraska.

Accusations of Racial Discrimination and Shoplifting

The lawsuits brought forth by Jackson allege racial discrimination and a wrongful accusation of shoplifting. The complaints are handwritten and demand that Walmart cover all court fees related to the case. As it stands, Walmart has yet to be officially served with the lawsuit.

Walmart’s Response

In response to an inquiry by Nexstar’s KNWA, Walmart stated that the company does not tolerate discrimination of any kind. It plans to defend against the allegations once it is officially served with the lawsuit. The company’s stance is clear: it intends to challenge the accusations made by Jackson.

Implications of the Case

While the outcome of the case is yet to be determined, the filing of such lawsuits underscores the importance of addressing issues of racial discrimination and wrongful accusations in retail spaces. The case also raises questions about the potential ramifications for Walmart, one of the world’s largest retail corporations, should the court rule in favor of Jackson. This lawsuit serves as a stark reminder of the high stakes involved when discrimination allegations are made.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

