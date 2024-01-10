Texas Instruments Unveils Advanced Radar Sensor Chip at CES 2023

In a significant stride towards safer and more autonomous vehicles, Texas Instruments (TI) unveiled an array of innovative automotive semiconductor products at CES 2023, headlined by the AWR2544 77GHz millimeter-wave radar sensor chip. This pioneering single-chip radar sensor, noted for its use in satellite radar architectures, extends vehicle sensing distances over 200 meters, bolstering the accuracy of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) decision-making. Besides, TI launched the DRV3946-Q1 and DRV3901-Q1 driver chips, programmable software solutions with built-in diagnostics for amplifying functional safety in battery management and powertrain systems.

AWR2544: A Game-Changer in Vehicle Safety

The AWR2544 sensor chip stands out for its capacity to enhance vehicle safety and autonomy. It achieves this feat through 360-degree sensor coverage and semi-processed data output, which is relayed to a central ADAS processor. This ingenious chip also employs launch-on-package (LOP) technology, shrinking the sensor size by up to 30%, all while facilitating smarter, longer-range decision-making capabilities. The sensor’s versatility allows it to be utilized in a broad spectrum of ADAS applications, including corner, front, imaging, side, and rear radar systems.

Driver Chips: The Future of Powertrain Systems

The DRV3946-Q1 and DRV3901-Q1 driver chips unveiled by TI are software-programmable and come equipped with integrated diagnostics. This feature enhances functional safety in battery management and powertrain systems, further cementing TI’s commitment to safer and smarter electric vehicle powertrain systems. These driver chips are a testament to the ever-evolving automotive technology landscape, reflecting continuous efforts to reimagine reliable automotive technology.

Implications for the Automotive Industry

Fern Yoon, director of Automotive Systems at TI, emphasized the critical role of semiconductor technology in shaping the future of automotive systems. These semiconductor innovations by TI, displayed at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, signal a future where driving experiences are safer and electric vehicle powertrain systems are smarter. With TI’s commitment to enhancing driver assistance and electric vehicle powertrain systems, the automotive industry is set for a paradigm shift, creating a safer and more sustainable future for mobility.