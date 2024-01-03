Texas High Plains Brace for Increased Wintry Conditions

The Texas High Plains are bracing for an increased probability of wintry weather, including snow, predominantly in the northwest Panhandle near Dalhart from Thursday to Friday. This could extend to Lubbock and neighbouring regions early next week. The National Weather Service (NWS) offices in Amarillo and Lubbock have reported a rising likelihood of snowfall throughout the week, with probabilities varying between 5% and 80%, higher in the northwest. The area has been issued a winter weather advisory, warning of possible snow accumulations.

Potential Snowfall and Weather Impacts

There is an anticipation of a wintry mix in the northwest Panhandle near Dalhart on Thursday and Friday, with increased chances for snow in Lubbock and the surrounding area at the beginning of next week. In Lubbock, there might be isolated rain or snow showers on Saturday, with improved chances for precipitation on Monday. A strong storm system approaching the region could result in high winds early next week.

Record-Breaking Snowfall in 2023

Earlier in 2023, Lubbock experienced its first snowfall of the season on January 24, registering a record-breaking 7.1 inches of snow. This surpassed the previous record of 2.9 inches from 1961. The snowfall also resulted in a record rainfall of 0.57 inches, breaking the 1961 record of 0.39 inches.

Current Season’s Snow in Amarillo, Dalhart, and Texline

Amarillo and other locations in the Panhandle, such as Dalhart and Texline, have also received measurable snowfall this season, with accumulations of approximately 1.5 inches in Amarillo and 2.5 inches in Dalhart and Texline. The NWS has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Union County and the Raton Pass, expecting 4-8 inches of snow accumulation. The rest of the area will have a rain and snow mix with little accumulation. Residents are advised to be weather aware and cautious if traveling.