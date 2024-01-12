en English
Security

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Discusses State’s Border Control Strategies

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:41 pm EST
Recently, Texas Governor Greg Abbott detailed the multifaceted approach Texas is employing to manage the surge of migrants crossing the border. During a podcast, Abbott underscored the ongoing challenges accompanying the continuous influx of migrants and the state’s response to these challenges. This response encompasses the deployment of state law enforcement resources, such as the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard, to aid in border security operations. The state has also instituted policies aimed at discouraging illegal immigration, including returning migrants to the border and erecting barriers in areas notorious for illegal crossings.

State’s Border Mitigation Tools

According to Governor Abbott, Texas is leveraging every tool available to control the border, stopping short of employing deadly force. This includes the mobilization of the Department of Public Safety and the National Guard, securing funds for additional border barriers, and introducing a law to criminalize crossing the border between ports of entry. The governor’s approach has met with criticism from Texas Democrats and raised concerns over the rhetoric used by Republican politicians when discussing immigration.

Legal Actions Against Federal Government

Abbott also spotlighted the legal steps Texas has taken against the federal government’s immigration policies. The state maintains that these policies are insufficient in securing the border and safeguarding Texas communities. The Biden administration has sued Texas to halt Abbott’s border security efforts, including a new deportation law and the installation of razor wire and buoys along the border.

Concerns Over Border Security Rhetoric

The governor’s stance on immigration and the potential impact of his rhetoric have sparked debates. While some conservatives have urged Abbott to use deadly force to halt suspected traffickers, Abbott’s decision not to resort to such measures stems from concerns about possible federal criminal charges. The Texas Department of Public Safety found no misconduct by agency officials following allegations of migrant mistreatment.

The governor’s comments underscore the ongoing national debate over immigration policy and border security. This issue continues to be a contentious point between state and federal authorities and within the political landscape of the United States.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

