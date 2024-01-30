Texas GOP Chair Rinaldi Backs Trump, Covey Ahead of Super Tuesday

As the countdown to Super Tuesday intensifies, Matt Rinaldi, the chair of the Texas Republican Party, has thrown his weight behind former President Donald Trump. This endorsement comes at a pivotal moment in the Republican primary, reflecting a move towards solidifying unity within the party and gearing up for the impending electoral battles.

Rinaldi Endorses Trump

The endorsement of Trump by Rinaldi signals a belief that the GOP primary is essentially settled and that rallying behind Trump as the party's nominee is crucial. The endorsement highlights the growing sense of urgency within the party to consolidate support to counter what is perceived as threats from Democrats, globalists, and Republicans aiding Democratic power.

Interestingly, this endorsement coincides with a recent poll conducted among independent voters. The poll revealed that 42 percent of respondents favored Trump, as opposed to 30 percent for President Biden. However, 11 percent were undecided, and 17 percent expressed preference for other candidates.

Backing David Covey

In addition to backing Trump, Rinaldi has also endorsed David Covey in his race against Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan for Texas Legislature's District 21. Covey has been vocal about his views on border security, promising to propose legislation addressing illegal immigration and border enforcement on his first day, should he be elected.

The Road to Super Tuesday

The endorsement by Rinaldi comes as part of the preparations for the Texas Republican primary on March 5, colloquially known as Super Tuesday. This expression of support not only serves as a cue for party members on where the leadership stands, but also aims to exert influence on the voting patterns of the Republican electorate.