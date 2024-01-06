Texas DPS Rejects Over 3,000 Personalized License Plate Proposals in 2023

In a bid to uphold moral and ethical standards on the roads, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) in 2023 nixed more than 3,000 proposals for personalized license plates. Notable among the rejected proposals were plates bearing names like ‘MILFMAN’ and ‘A FELON’.

Reduced Rejections Signal Tighter Compliance

Interestingly, the number of rejections in 2023 indicates a significant decrease from the previous year, which saw over 5,000 proposals hitting a roadblock. This drop potentially points to a growing adherence to the guidelines set forth by the Texas DMV for personalized plates.

Deciphering the DMV Guidelines

According to the Texas DMV, the guidelines permit the use of letters, numbers, spaces, and certain symbols. However, the department takes a firm stand against any content that can be deemed indecent, vulgar, or derogatory. Moreover, personalized plate patterns that conflict with existing or planned state-issued plate patterns also face rejection.

Rejection Grounds: Beyond Inappropriate Content

Beyond inappropriate content, the TxDMV also rejects plates that can be considered objectionable or misleading. While the data for December 2023 is not available, the records from January to November offer a clear snapshot of how these guidelines are enforced.