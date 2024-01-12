en English
Texas Dominates in Lawnstarter’s List of America’s Dirtiest Cities

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:59 pm EST
Texas Dominates in Lawnstarter's List of America's Dirtiest Cities

In a recent study conducted by Lawnstarter, 150 U.S. cities were evaluated on the basis of pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. The objective was to rank the dirtiest cities across the nation. The study unveiled that Texas was significantly represented, with twelve of its cities making the cut. The study further revealed that one of these Texan cities was, in fact, considered the dirtiest in the entire nation.

A Look at Texas

While the rankings for Texas cities varied, McKinney was positioned at 135, indicating it fared better than its Texan counterparts. The other eleven cities from Texas that appeared in the top 100 were not specified. However, Houston was highlighted for its striking ranking, placing third in pollution, fourth in living conditions, twelfth in infrastructure, and thirty-fourth in consumer satisfaction.

Comparative Analysis

In contrast, only one city from New Mexico, Albuquerque, found a place on the list, ranking 36 overall. Arizona had seven cities mentioned, including Mesa, Peoria, Scottsdale, Tempe, Tucson, Chandler, and Phoenix. Of these, Phoenix stood out with a rank of 23 for the state.

The Need for Improvement

The study not only shed light on the state of cleanliness in these cities but also underscored the importance of proper waste disposal and the need to improve these rankings. With a focus on creating a cleaner and healthier environment, the findings are a call to action for city authorities across the nation. The study emphasizes that by addressing issues such as pollution, living conditions, and infrastructure, cities can enhance their rankings and offer a better quality of life for their residents.

United States
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

United States

