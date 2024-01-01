en English
Texas Continues to Transport Asylum-Seekers to Major Cities Without Notice

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
In the early hours of Sunday, an airplane carrying 355 asylum-seekers landed at Rockford International Airport, near Chicago. The unsuspecting migrants, hailing all the way from Texas, were swiftly transferred onto buses. This event forms part of an ongoing narrative, where Texas has been transporting thousands of migrants to major cities across the United States, often without much advance notice.

Unforeseen Arrivals

The local officials, including the Winnebago County Sheriff, County Board Chairman, and Rockford Mayor, were informed of the plane’s arrival from San Antonio by the Rockford authorities. This sudden influx of migrants was met with criticism from Chicago’s Mayor, Brandon Johnson, due to the lack of communication from Texas. Johnson noted that this wasn’t a one-off instance. On the contrary, it marked the second time when Texas Governor Greg Abbott had used private planes to transport asylum-seekers.

The migrants were then bused to the McHenry County line, escorted by sheriff’s deputies, without any stops. Johnson accused Abbott of creating chaos by dropping migrants in suburbs without a clear direction to the city.

(Read Also: Escalation in Gaza Conflict: Israeli Jets Intensify Attacks, Thousands Dead and Displaced)

Transporting Migrants: A Strategy or Chaos?

Since April 2022, Texas has sent over 90,000 migrants to ‘sanctuary cities.’ Chicago alone has received more than 28,000 migrants since August 2022. However, the strategy behind this mass transportation is uncertain. Governor Abbott has defended the busing of migrants as a way to share the burden initially placed on Texas and Arizona. But the manner in which it’s being done has raised eyebrows.

Many migrants arrive with limited resources and inadequate clothing for the colder climates of northeastern cities. As a result, they’re left to face the harsh realities of their new surroundings. The situation has escalated to a point where Rockford officials are prepared to activate the local Emergency Operations Center for future flights.

(Read Also: USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to Return from Deployment in Eastern Mediterranean)

Reactions and Measures

Mayor Johnson has labeled the situation as unsustainable. He criticizes Abbott’s actions as chaos-inducing and a potential threat to national security. In response, Chicago has taken measures to impound ‘rogue buses’ from Texas.

The transportation of migrants is occurring amid an increase in migrant crossings at the US-Mexico border. Over 225,000 encounters have been recorded in the current month alone, marking the highest since 2000. As the numbers continue to rise, the question remains: how will the states and the federal government manage this humanitarian and logistical crisis?

United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

