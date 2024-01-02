Texas City Tackles Christmas Day Oil Spill: Cleanup Underway

On the west side of Texas City, a significant oil spill was detected on Christmas Day in the vicinity of an oil pumping station. The spill resulted in an intensive cleanup operation, with approximately 11,000 gallons of sweet crude oil, equivalent to 261 barrels, being recovered from Moses Bayou. This drainage ditch, which flows into Galveston Bay, has been the focus of the cleanup efforts, but the spill has not affected the Gulf Coast Water Authority’s freshwater supply canals.

Tracing the Source

The spill was traced back to a small facility located on Century Boulevard. The cause of the spill was identified as a malfunctioning oil-water separator, which had led to an overflow. Despite the pervasive oil odor reported by residents, no health threats have been detected by various agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Furthermore, there have been no medical calls related to exposure.

Impact on Wildlife

Local authorities have urged the public to avoid contact with the spill area and affected wildlife. Unfortunate casualties of the spill include a blue heron that was rescued but later succumbed, and a Belted Kingfisher found deceased. The spill, while contained, still poses a threat to local wildlife.

Cleanup and Monitoring

In addition to the physical cleanup, the operation includes air monitoring and assessments to ensure no impact on well water or drinking water sources. Multiple state, federal, and local agencies have been collaborating on these efforts since December 26. Oil collection booms have been deployed along Highway 3 as part of the effort to prevent the oil from reaching sensitive wetlands. The cleanup process, which is still underway, is projected to culminate by February 15.