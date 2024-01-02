en English
Disaster

Texas City Tackles Christmas Day Oil Spill: Cleanup Underway

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
Texas City Tackles Christmas Day Oil Spill: Cleanup Underway

On the west side of Texas City, a significant oil spill was detected on Christmas Day in the vicinity of an oil pumping station. The spill resulted in an intensive cleanup operation, with approximately 11,000 gallons of sweet crude oil, equivalent to 261 barrels, being recovered from Moses Bayou. This drainage ditch, which flows into Galveston Bay, has been the focus of the cleanup efforts, but the spill has not affected the Gulf Coast Water Authority’s freshwater supply canals.

Tracing the Source

The spill was traced back to a small facility located on Century Boulevard. The cause of the spill was identified as a malfunctioning oil-water separator, which had led to an overflow. Despite the pervasive oil odor reported by residents, no health threats have been detected by various agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Furthermore, there have been no medical calls related to exposure.

Impact on Wildlife

Local authorities have urged the public to avoid contact with the spill area and affected wildlife. Unfortunate casualties of the spill include a blue heron that was rescued but later succumbed, and a Belted Kingfisher found deceased. The spill, while contained, still poses a threat to local wildlife.

Cleanup and Monitoring

In addition to the physical cleanup, the operation includes air monitoring and assessments to ensure no impact on well water or drinking water sources. Multiple state, federal, and local agencies have been collaborating on these efforts since December 26. Oil collection booms have been deployed along Highway 3 as part of the effort to prevent the oil from reaching sensitive wetlands. The cleanup process, which is still underway, is projected to culminate by February 15.

Disaster United States
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

