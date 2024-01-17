Texas Cities Grapple with Unprecedented Water Line Breaks Amid Cold Snap

Odessa, Texas, a city usually known for its arid climate, is currently in a state of emergency due to a series of water line breaks. This unexpected havoc has been triggered by a significant drop in overnight temperatures. Maintenance crews are actively engaged in repairing at least six reported breaks that have occurred in various locations throughout the city.

Advertisment

Location of Water Line Breaks

Among the affected areas, a 12-inch main break has been reported at 52nd Street and the 4900 block of Lancaster. This major rupture is bound to disrupt water supply to a significant number of residents. In addition, a six-inch break has occurred at the 800 block of W 2nd Street. An eight-inch break has also been reported at the 2700 block of Santa Monica and University Boulevard, prompting the closure of the far-right lane heading west and the intersection. A four-inch main break has been reported in the 1500 block of Wedgewood. Other reported breaks are located near the intersections of 3rd Street and N West County Road, as well as 24th Street and N West County Road.

Midland's Water Crisis

Advertisment

Just a stone's throw away, the city of Midland is grappling with a similar crisis. Multiple water main breaks have occurred at the 3400 block of Shell Avenue and the 3200 block of Marmon Drive. These incidents are expected to disrupt water service to approximately 15 houses at Shell Avenue and 10 houses at Marmon Drive. The repair operations for these breaks are expected to take around four hours, and local authorities are urging drivers to proceed with caution and avoid the affected areas.

Reporting Water Main Breaks

Amidst this chaos, residents are urged to be vigilant and report any water main breaks in their vicinity. Odessa residents can report a water main break by contacting the provided phone number, 432-335-3318. As the city works tirelessly to repair these breaks, the cooperation and understanding of its residents will be key in overcoming this unexpected challenge.