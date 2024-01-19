Texas Business Roundup: Bumble Roofing, Fort Worth Country Day, RecNation, and Chuck E. Cheese

Bumble Roofing, a company known for its specialization in roof repair, installation, and technology, is expanding its reach into the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The company, established in 2019, plans to adopt a franchisee model to tap into the local roofing market, which experienced a significant boost following $1 billion in roofing damages in Texas in May 2023. Bumble Roofing's ambitious expansion aims to create over 300 jobs and generate an impressive $100 million annually in revenue. The franchise opportunities with Bumble Roofing would require an investment ranging between $164,000 and $261,000, with discounts available for former U.S. military members and first responders.

Fort Worth Country Day Prepares for the Future

Further enhancing the local Dallas-Fort Worth area, Fort Worth Country Day, a co-ed college-preparatory school, has initiated construction on a new $25 million lower school. The school, set to open in 2025, will showcase eco-friendly designs and modern learning environments, marking a significant step towards sustainable education.

RecNation and TowerCo Join Forces

In another development, RecNation, a company that manages RV and boat storage facilities, has entered into a strategic partnership with TowerCo. This partnership will allow TowerCo to construct and manage wireless towers on RecNation's properties, boosting its digital infrastructure. With this partnership in place, RecNation plans to increase its portfolio to a whopping 350 locations by 2028.

Chuck E. Cheese Ventures into Unscripted Content

Lastly, Irving-based Chuck E. Cheese is making its first foray into unscripted content. The company has partnered with production company Magical Elves to create a new TV game show, 'Chuck E. Cheese Arcade Heroes.' This series will feature adults competing in super-sized versions of the brand's iconic arcade games. The show, which aims to capture the nostalgia tied to childhood memories of playing these games, marks a significant move in extending the Chuck E. Cheese brand to television. While no air date has been announced yet, the anticipation for this new venture is palpable.