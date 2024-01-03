Texas Braces for a String of Major Road Closures: What Motorists Need to Know

As the clock ticks towards the weekend, motorists across Texas are bracing for a series of six 33-hour closures on the Interstate 10 West, starting Saturday, January 6, at 9 p.m. and concluding Monday, January 8, at 6 a.m. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has chalked out this bold move as part of a highway widening project, aimed at accommodating the growing traffic demands of the bustling state.

Taking the Detour

The closures, announced by TxDOT, will see I-10 West blocked at Artcraft Road. However, the authorities have arranged detours via North Desert Boulevard, allowing drivers to return to I-10 at Vinton Road. The primary purpose of these closures is to enable construction crews to place bridge decks, an essential component of the widening project.

Previous Closures and Traffic Delays

The interstate has previously experienced closures, leading to significant traffic congestion and delays. As such, TxDOT has urged commuters to plan their journeys meticulously to mitigate any disruptions. While the dates for the remaining five closures remain undisclosed, the anticipation is palpable among the commuting public.

Additional Closures on Loop 375

In addition to the I-10 West disruptions, nighttime closures on Loop 375 are also in the pipeline. These are set to begin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3, and end at 5 a.m. on Thursday, January 4. Both directions of Loop 375 will be completely shut down between Zaragoza Road and N Loop Drive. This will also entail alternating closures of the Socorro, S. Americas, and Zaragoza bridge overpasses. These measures, as per TxDOT, are necessary for concrete paving placement and bridge construction.

Meanwhile, in a similar strand of events, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development intends to close LA 151 at the creek bridge west of LA 33 in Union Parish for an ongoing project to replace four bridges. This closure is scheduled for Wednesday, January 10, 2024, with a detour in place via LA 33, LA 822, and US 63.

With an array of closures and detours in the offing, TxDOT El Paso encourages commuters to stay informed about the evolving situation and plan their routes accordingly. As the state navigates the necessary inconveniences of progress, both patience and preparation will be essential tools for Texas drivers.