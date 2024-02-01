TETRA Technologies to Release Fiscal Results and Discuss Low Carbon Energy Initiatives

Global energy services and solutions giant, TETRA Technologies, Inc., has revealed that its fourth quarter and full year results for 2023 will be made public on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, following the market's close. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time the next day, led by President and CEO Brady and Senior Vice President and CFO Elijio V. Serrano. The call will delve into the financial outcomes of the period.

How to Participate in the Conference Call

Those keen on taking part in the conference call can do so either by dialing a toll-free number or tuning into a live audio webcast that will be hosted on TETRA's website. Additionally, the company's website will feature the news release prior to the call. A replay of the call will be available via phone for a week post-call, and the webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days after the call.

TETRA's Expanding Market Influence

The Role of TETRA's Low Carbon Energy Initiatives

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is breaking new ground in the low carbon energy markets with its chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage, and worldwide infrastructure. The company is making strides with its TETRA PureFlow®, an ultra-pure zinc bromide clear brine fluid for stationary batteries and energy storage. It is also making headway in carbon capture utilization and storage technology in partnership with CarbonFree. TETRA is also exploring its lithium and bromine mineral acreage to meet the surging demand for energy storage. These initiatives underline the company's commitment to low carbon energy and sustainability.