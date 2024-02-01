TETRA Technologies to Announce Q4 2023 Financial Results: A Forward-Looking Perspective

Energy services and solutions provider, TETRA Technologies, Inc., has disclosed its plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023 on February 27, 2024, post-market close. The announcement will be followed by a conference call, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, on February 28, led by President and CEO Brady M. Murphy, and Senior Vice President and CFO Elijio V. Serrano. The conference call will be accessible to all through a toll-free number and a live audio webcast, the details of which are available on the company's website. A replay of the call will be accessible for a week, with the webcast being archived on the website for thirty days.

TETRA's Q4 2023 Financial Results Anticipation

The announcement comes in the backdrop of TETRA's impressive performance in the first quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company reported a significant 37% revenue increase, reaching 1.23 billion with double-digit organic growth. EBITDA saw a 32% boost, reaching 131 million, along with a record first-quarter EPS of 1.40. The company also reported its largest ever first-quarter backlog, with a 24% year-over-year increase.

Dividend Payout and Share Repurchase Program

In addition, Tetra Tech's Board of Directors approved the company's 39th consecutive quarterly dividend at 0.26 per share, marking a 13% increase year over year, payable on February 27, 2024. Furthermore, the company announced that it still has 348 million left under its 400 million share repurchase program.

Future Outlook and Expansion Efforts

TETRA provided guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, with expected EPS to range between 1.25 and 1.35 and net revenue forecasted to range from 990 million to 1.04 billion. For the entire fiscal year of 2024, TETRA is raising its EPS guidance to range from 5.90 to 6.20 and net revenue guidance to range from 4.15 billion to 4.30 billion. The company's expansion efforts are directed towards the low carbon energy markets, including initiatives like the commercialization of TETRA PureFlow ultra-pure zinc bromide clear brine fluid for energy storage and the development of its lithium and bromine mineral acreage. These efforts align with the rising demand for oil and gas products, as well as energy storage solutions.